Family home with paddock and pool for sale for £1m
- Credit: Durrants
A family who built their home and lived there for more than 40 years has put it on the market for £1million.
The home is in a secluded plot off The Street in Bramerton, is approached by a tree-lined sweeping driveway.
The timber-framed five-bedroom property, set in more than two acres of land in a conservation area and has panoramic countryside views, was a ground-breaking build at the time of construction in the 1980s.
Built with family living in mind, the home's design incorporated many unique features within it's timber-framed with brick infill design.
It also sports a detached double garage, tucked away in the front corner of the plot.
Lisa Brown, residential sales manager at Durrants' Beccles branch - which is marketing the property - explained how the home has been lovingly cared for and hopes that the new owners do the same.
She said: "The vendors would like someone to buy it to love it as they do.
"When you walk in, without seeing anyone else there, you can feel how loved it is. It's really quite special.
"Wherever you turn, there's something to take your breath away.
"What really gets me is the amount of space. The entrance hall, the landing - they're almost oversized compared to what you see nowadays in new builds.
"Every room is a good size and keeps with the spacious feel."
She added that although the décor of the property is of its time, many viewers have said that there is not much they would cosmetically alter if they were to snap it up.
When built it was tailored to the family - for example, one of the bedrooms has a stable door entrance to it to reflect one daughter's love of horses.
That love of horses also extends to the outside of the property, where there is a stable and pool, accompanied by a pool house.
Lisa added: "You almost get lost in the land around it.
"You feel like the trees hug you as you drive toward the property especially.
"You're aware of being in a village, but you're very private. It's very welcoming and comforting."
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Bramerton
Guide price: £1,000,000
Durrants, Beccles
www.durrants.com