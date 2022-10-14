Family home with paddock and pool for sale for £1m

The five-bed home sits off The Street, Bramerton - just outside Norwich - Credit: Durrants

A family who built their home and lived there for more than 40 years has put it on the market for £1million.

The home is in a secluded plot off The Street in Bramerton, is approached by a tree-lined sweeping driveway.

The timber-framed five-bedroom property, set in more than two acres of land in a conservation area and has panoramic countryside views, was a ground-breaking build at the time of construction in the 1980s.

Agent Lisa Brown said the trees that line the drive as you approach the property feel like they "hug you" - Credit: Durrants

Built with family living in mind, the home's design incorporated many unique features within it's timber-framed with brick infill design.

It also sports a detached double garage, tucked away in the front corner of the plot.

Agent Lisa Brown said the property has a "good flow" - Credit: Durrants

Lisa Brown, residential sales manager at Durrants' Beccles branch - which is marketing the property - explained how the home has been lovingly cared for and hopes that the new owners do the same.

She said: "The vendors would like someone to buy it to love it as they do.

Lisa Brown, residential sales manager at Durrants in Beccles - Credit: Durrants

"When you walk in, without seeing anyone else there, you can feel how loved it is. It's really quite special.

"Wherever you turn, there's something to take your breath away.

Agent Lisa Brown said: "When you walk in you can feel how loved it is" - Credit: Durrants

"What really gets me is the amount of space. The entrance hall, the landing - they're almost oversized compared to what you see nowadays in new builds.

"Every room is a good size and keeps with the spacious feel."

The property benefits from being in a village but also feeling private and secluded - Credit: Durrants

She added that although the décor of the property is of its time, many viewers have said that there is not much they would cosmetically alter if they were to snap it up.

When built it was tailored to the family - for example, one of the bedrooms has a stable door entrance to it to reflect one daughter's love of horses.

The gardens have a pool and pool house - as well as a paddock for horses - Credit: Durrants

That love of horses also extends to the outside of the property, where there is a stable and pool, accompanied by a pool house.

Lisa added: "You almost get lost in the land around it.

The home comes with more than two acres of land - Credit: Durrants

"You feel like the trees hug you as you drive toward the property especially.

"You're aware of being in a village, but you're very private. It's very welcoming and comforting."

The home was built in the 1980s by the current vendor - Credit: Durrants

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Bramerton

Guide price: £1,000,000

Durrants, Beccles

www.durrants.com

The kitchen is at the rear of the property and opens to a garden room with vaulted ceiling - Credit: Durrants

The property consists of five bedrooms - Credit: Durrants



