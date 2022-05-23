Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
See inside safari-inspired guest house on the market for £1m

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:39 PM May 23, 2022
Front view of Arrandale Lodge, Earlham Road, Norwich. Inset, Joanne Pennells of Chilterns

Front view of Arrandale Lodge, Earlham Road, Norwich. Inset, Joanne Pennells of Chilterns - Credit: Chilterns

A nine-bedroom boutique hotel has come up for sale on the outskirts of Norwich at a guide price of £1,000,000.

Located a stone's throw away from the University of East Anglia and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is Arrandale Lodge.

Chilterns area manager, Joanne Pennells, said the Earlham Road property is a great investment with an opportunity for either commercial or residential use.

"It's a boutique hotel. It's beautiful," she said.

The Zebra Room at Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road, Norwich

The Zebra Room at Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road, Norwich - Credit: Chilterns

"Internally it's gorgeous. The current owner spent a lot of time in South Africa which explains the theme.

"It's a great business opportunity.

"Alternatively, it has lots of other uses. It could be a care home or used for respite.

The Green Room, which is bright and light all year round

The Green Room, which is bright and light all year round - Credit: Chilterns

The Gold Room, Arrandale Lodge

The Gold Room, Arrandale Lodge - Credit: Chilterns

"It's very close to the university and hospital, which again would be a very big positive for anyone seeking out a business opportunity.

"But even though the commercial opportunities are endless, it can be purchased as a solely residential property.

"It could even be a development opportunity and turned to flats," she added.

Boasting 3,609 sq ft of floor space, the two-storey nine-bedroom property - which has three sizeable reception rooms - is surrounded by mature gardens alongside both a terrace and balcony terrace, as well as a driveway with parking for several cars.

A garden view of Arrandale Lodge

A garden view of Arrandale Lodge - Credit: Chilterns

Arrandale Lodge's dining space

Arrandale Lodge's dining space - Credit: Chilterns

The Gold Room

The Gold Room - Credit: Chilterns

And with Norwich Station just over two miles away, the property is well-linked with the wider area as well as the city.

The current owners market the six en suite bedrooms - all bearing a unique theme - for upwards of £89 a night.

One of Arrandale Lodge's en suite bathrooms

One of Arrandale Lodge's en suite bathrooms - Credit: Chilterns

She added: "What's nice about it is the love that's gone into it.

"The rooms are so tranquil and have beautiful en suites. And with being on Earlham Road, it's a fantastic location for lots of people who are linked with the amenities in the area.

The Zebra Room at Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road, Norwich

The Zebra Room at Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road, Norwich - Credit: Chilterns

Arrandale Lodge's African Room

Arrandale Lodge's Africa-inspired Room - Credit: Chilterns

The Gold Room at Arrandale Lodge

The Gold Room at Arrandale Lodge - Credit: Chilterns

"It's a lot of money to part with but so much property comes with it. There's a deal to be had and serious offers under the asking price have a chance of being considered.

"It's sold as seen, so all the furnishings can come with it. It's got a laundry room and a kitchen."

PROPERTY FACTS
Earlham Road, Norwich, NR4 7HL
Guide price: £1,000,000
Chilterns, Joanne Pennells 07568608998/01603 801020
www.chilterns.co

Joanne Pennells of Chilterns Estate Agents

Joanne Pennells of Chilterns Estate Agents - Credit: Supplied by Joanne Pennells

