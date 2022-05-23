See inside safari-inspired guest house on the market for £1m
- Credit: Chilterns
A nine-bedroom boutique hotel has come up for sale on the outskirts of Norwich at a guide price of £1,000,000.
Located a stone's throw away from the University of East Anglia and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is Arrandale Lodge.
Chilterns area manager, Joanne Pennells, said the Earlham Road property is a great investment with an opportunity for either commercial or residential use.
"It's a boutique hotel. It's beautiful," she said.
"Internally it's gorgeous. The current owner spent a lot of time in South Africa which explains the theme.
"It's a great business opportunity.
"Alternatively, it has lots of other uses. It could be a care home or used for respite.
"It's very close to the university and hospital, which again would be a very big positive for anyone seeking out a business opportunity.
"But even though the commercial opportunities are endless, it can be purchased as a solely residential property.
"It could even be a development opportunity and turned to flats," she added.
Boasting 3,609 sq ft of floor space, the two-storey nine-bedroom property - which has three sizeable reception rooms - is surrounded by mature gardens alongside both a terrace and balcony terrace, as well as a driveway with parking for several cars.
And with Norwich Station just over two miles away, the property is well-linked with the wider area as well as the city.
The current owners market the six en suite bedrooms - all bearing a unique theme - for upwards of £89 a night.
She added: "What's nice about it is the love that's gone into it.
"The rooms are so tranquil and have beautiful en suites. And with being on Earlham Road, it's a fantastic location for lots of people who are linked with the amenities in the area.
"It's a lot of money to part with but so much property comes with it. There's a deal to be had and serious offers under the asking price have a chance of being considered.
"It's sold as seen, so all the furnishings can come with it. It's got a laundry room and a kitchen."
PROPERTY FACTS
Earlham Road, Norwich, NR4 7HL
Guide price: £1,000,000
Chilterns, Joanne Pennells 07568608998/01603 801020
www.chilterns.co