Boatyard in 'prime position' in Norfolk Broads goes up for auction

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:28 PM August 10, 2022
Updated: 2:52 PM August 10, 2022
B&B Boatyard is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia

A boatyard in the Norfolk Broads which has been in business for more than 50 years is going up for auction.

B&B Boatyard, located in Griffin Lane, in Thorpe St Andrew, is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £250,000 to £350,000.

The site includes a workshop, a detached timber office building and other storage building

It is owned by Brian and Barbara Blatch who have made the decision to part with the boatyard after 53 years.

Mr Blatch, 81, said: "We will miss it terribly but most of all the people. 

"We have had some people there for 20 years who have now become our personal friends.

"We didn't use it to make a profit. It was purely a personal hobby but now we feel it is time to move on."

The boatyard, which has access to the River Yare, produces an income of about £16,000 per year from moorings charged at £35 per foot and there is also the "opportunity to increase the income".

There are 22 moorings with the potential for a further six in an undeveloped part of the site

There are 22 moorings with the potential for a further six in an undeveloped part of the site

There are 22 moorings with the potential for a further six in an undeveloped part of the site.

The site also includes a workshop, a detached timber office building, other storage buildings and two slipways.


