See inside this newly built seven-bed for sale at £1.25m

Published: 5:24 PM October 13, 2021

The garden of the property, viewing the large floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Fine and Country

This seven-bed, seven-bath, newly built property is on sale for £1,250,000.

Front of the property and the Chelsea stone driveway - Credit: Fine and Country

The house was finished just a few years ago and is approached by a Chelsea stone driveway.

The main reception hall - Credit: Fine and Country

Located opposite the village church, the house is set back from the road to allow for more privacy.

The kitchen on the first floor - Credit: Fine and Country

The property enters into the main reception hall which has access to the study, the reception room, a shower room, the kitchen, and the sitting room.

The sitting room on the back of the property - Credit: Fine and Country

The open-plan large kitchen and breakfast room has an island.

The open plan breakfast room attached to the kitchen - Credit: Fine and Country

The attached sitting room is large and the entire back room has floor-to-ceiling bi-folding doors.

The sitting area on the first floor landing - Credit: Fine and Country

The first floor has access to three of the seven bedrooms, as well as the family bathroom, which has a central free-standing bath, two sinks, and a shower.

One of the en-suite bathrooms, with a central free-standing bath - Credit: Fine and Country

Two of the bedrooms have en-suites, with both baths and showers.

One of the bedrooms on the second floor, with skylights - Credit: Fine and Country

The master bedroom contains a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite with shower and bath as well as access to a balcony.

One of the bedrooms on the first floor, with an en-suite - Credit: Fine and Country

The second floor contains the final three bedrooms, all with skylights and the larger two with en-suites containing baths.

The patio to the back of the property - Credit: Fine and Country

The property also contains a triple garage, which has a studio and bathroom on the first floor.

The wooded area of the property at the bottom of the garden - Credit: Fine and Country

The property is on an acre of land, with a large patio, lawned area, and further wooded area.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Road, Blofield

Guide Price: £1,250,000

Fine and Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

