See inside this newly built seven-bed for sale at £1.25m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:24 PM October 13, 2021   
Property, Church Road, Blofield

The garden of the property, viewing the large floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Fine and Country

This seven-bed, seven-bath, newly built property is on sale for £1,250,000.

Property, Church Road, Blofield

Front of the property and the Chelsea stone driveway - Credit: Fine and Country

The house was finished just a few years ago and is approached by a Chelsea stone driveway.

Hallway, Church Road, Blofield

The main reception hall - Credit: Fine and Country

Located opposite the village church, the house is set back from the road to allow for more privacy.

Kitchen, Church Road, Blofield

The kitchen on the first floor - Credit: Fine and Country

The property enters into the main reception hall which has access to the study, the reception room, a shower room, the kitchen, and the sitting room.

Sitting room, Church Road, Blofield

The sitting room on the back of the property - Credit: Fine and Country

The open-plan large kitchen and breakfast room has an island.  

Breakfast room, Church Road, Blofield

The open plan breakfast room attached to the kitchen - Credit: Fine and Country

You may also want to watch:

The attached sitting room is large and the entire back room has floor-to-ceiling bi-folding doors.

Sitting area, Church Road, Blofield

The sitting area on the first floor landing - Credit: Fine and Country

The first floor has access to three of the seven bedrooms, as well as the family bathroom, which has a central free-standing bath, two sinks, and a shower.

Bathroom, Church Road, Blofield

One of the en-suite bathrooms, with a central free-standing bath - Credit: Fine and Country

Two of the bedrooms have en-suites, with both baths and showers.

Bedroom, Church Road, Blofield

One of the bedrooms on the second floor, with skylights - Credit: Fine and Country

The master bedroom contains a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite with shower and bath as well as access to a balcony.

Bedroom, Church Road, Blofield

One of the bedrooms on the first floor, with an en-suite - Credit: Fine and Country

The second floor contains the final three bedrooms, all with skylights and the larger two with en-suites containing baths.

Patio, Church Road, Blofield

The patio to the back of the property - Credit: Fine and Country

The property also contains a triple garage, which has a studio and bathroom on the first floor.

Woodland, Church Road, Blofield

The wooded area of the property at the bottom of the garden - Credit: Fine and Country

The property is on an acre of land, with a large patio, lawned area, and further wooded area.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Road, Blofield

Guide Price: £1,250,000

Fine and Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

