See inside this newly built seven-bed for sale at £1.25m
- Credit: Fine and Country
This seven-bed, seven-bath, newly built property is on sale for £1,250,000.
The house was finished just a few years ago and is approached by a Chelsea stone driveway.
Located opposite the village church, the house is set back from the road to allow for more privacy.
The property enters into the main reception hall which has access to the study, the reception room, a shower room, the kitchen, and the sitting room.
The open-plan large kitchen and breakfast room has an island.
The attached sitting room is large and the entire back room has floor-to-ceiling bi-folding doors.
The first floor has access to three of the seven bedrooms, as well as the family bathroom, which has a central free-standing bath, two sinks, and a shower.
Two of the bedrooms have en-suites, with both baths and showers.
The master bedroom contains a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite with shower and bath as well as access to a balcony.
The second floor contains the final three bedrooms, all with skylights and the larger two with en-suites containing baths.
The property also contains a triple garage, which has a studio and bathroom on the first floor.
The property is on an acre of land, with a large patio, lawned area, and further wooded area.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Road, Blofield
Guide Price: £1,250,000
Fine and Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com
