Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Five-bed home with pool near Norfolk Broads on sale for £1m

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:16 PM October 19, 2022
A five-bed home in Blofield complete with a pool and surrounded by woodland is on sale for £1m

A five-bed home in Blofield complete with a pool and surrounded by woodland is on sale for £1m - Credit: Gilson & Bailey

A five-bed home near the Norfolk Broads complete with a pool and landscaped gardens is on the market for £1m.

The property is located in the picturesque village of Blofield, which offers countryside living while also being a short distance from Norwich.

The property in Holly Lane, Blofield, offers spacious rooms perfect for a family

The property in Holly Lane, Blofield, offers spacious rooms perfect for a family - Credit: Gilson & Bailey

Surrounded by woodland to the rear and a well-maintained garden to the front, you don't have to travel far out the front door to feel surrounded by nature.

There are five bedrooms and three bathrooms, making it a spacious home for families.

One of the three bathrooms

One of the three bathrooms - Credit: Gilson & Bailey

The living spaces are "versatile and spacious", according to the estate agent, and includes a cellar, open plan kitchen/living/dining room and there is also a space for an office.

A look inside the property on the market for £1m

A look inside the property on the market for £1m - Credit: Gilson & Bailey

The main focal point of the rear garden is the pool, with terraced pool side for sunbathing or enjoying the summer sun.

A pool with poolside terrace can be found to the rear of the property

A pool with poolside terrace can be found to the rear of the property - Credit: Gilson & Bailey

The village of Blofield has a number of local amenities, including a school, doctors surgery, post office and pub.

The open plan kitchen/living room/dining room

The open plan kitchen/living room/dining room - Credit: Gilson & Bailey

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man
  2. 2 Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash
  3. 3 City cars damaged after being covered in paint stripper
  1. 4 'Free-for-all' at busy city junction due to faulty traffic lights
  2. 5 Police investigating car keying trend in city suburb
  3. 6 Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house
  4. 7 CCTV images released after car park fight in Hellesdon
  5. 8 City family forced to leave bags at airport after airline mix-up
  6. 9 Revealed: The new restaurant opening at vacant site in Timber Hill
  7. 10 Mum's three-year battle to get 'miserable' council home fixed

Property facts

Holly Lane, Blofield

Guide price: £1m-£1.25m

Gilson Bailey Brundall, 01603 717717, brundall@gilsonbailey.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Tthe Duck Inn at Stanhoe, near Burnham Market

Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Four people have been arrested after a disturbance in Norwich city centre

Norfolk Live News

Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich

Milk poured on M&S staff in city centre

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage of someone looking around a garden in Burges Road at 3.30am. Pictured inset is homeowner Alys Wyatt

Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon