Five-bed home with pool near Norfolk Broads on sale for £1m

A five-bed home near the Norfolk Broads complete with a pool and landscaped gardens is on the market for £1m.

The property is located in the picturesque village of Blofield, which offers countryside living while also being a short distance from Norwich.

Surrounded by woodland to the rear and a well-maintained garden to the front, you don't have to travel far out the front door to feel surrounded by nature.

There are five bedrooms and three bathrooms, making it a spacious home for families.

The living spaces are "versatile and spacious", according to the estate agent, and includes a cellar, open plan kitchen/living/dining room and there is also a space for an office.

The main focal point of the rear garden is the pool, with terraced pool side for sunbathing or enjoying the summer sun.

The village of Blofield has a number of local amenities, including a school, doctors surgery, post office and pub.

Property facts

Holly Lane, Blofield

Guide price: £1m-£1.25m

Gilson Bailey Brundall, 01603 717717, brundall@gilsonbailey.co.uk