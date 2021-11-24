See inside this pretty little cottage near Norwich for sale for £300,000
- Credit: Pymm & Co
The city or the country? That's the question most property buyers ask themselves when buying a new home in Norfolk. Luckily some properties - like this two-bedroom cottage in Trowse - offer a little bit of everything.
Listed for sale for £300,000-£325,000, this charming terraced cottage is situated just two miles from Norwich city centre and close to Whitlingham Country Park.
It dates back to the Victorian era but over the past three years has been lovingly refurbished by its present owner - and the result is lovely.
The cottage is full of lots of period features, including fireplaces, pamment flooring and double-glazed sash windows, as well as charming cottage-style doors throughout. It has also recently been fitted with gas central heating and double glazing.
In terms of living space, it offers a lounge, open-plan kitchen/dining room and bathroom on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms upstairs.
Outside there is a large front garden with a pathway leading to the front door and a good-sized garden at the rear. This is laid with artificial grass and has a patio and pergola.
It is also enclosed by fence and wall borders.
For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Blockhill Cottages, Trowse
Guide price: £300,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk