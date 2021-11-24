News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this pretty little cottage near Norwich for sale for £300,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:30 PM November 24, 2021
Pretty brick cottage with garden in Trowse, near Norwich, which is for sale

The cottage has gardens to the front and rear - Credit: Pymm & Co

The city or the country? That's the question most property buyers ask themselves when buying a new home in Norfolk. Luckily some properties - like this two-bedroom cottage in Trowse - offer a little bit of everything.

Listed for sale for £300,000-£325,000, this charming terraced cottage is situated just two miles from Norwich city centre and close to Whitlingham Country Park.

It dates back to the Victorian era but over the past three years has been lovingly refurbished by its present owner - and the result is lovely.

Country chic style lounge with fireplace in a 2-bedroom cottage for sale in Trowse near Norwich

Inside the lounge - Credit: Pymm & Co

Open-plan kitchen/dining room in a 2-bed character cottage for sale in Trowse, near Norwich

The open-plan kitchen/dining room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Rustic yet modern kitchen with Butler sink in a renovated 2-bed cottage for sale in Trowse, Norwich

The fitted kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

The cottage is full of lots of period features, including fireplaces, pamment flooring and double-glazed sash windows, as well as charming cottage-style doors throughout. It has also recently been fitted with gas central heating and double glazing.

In terms of living space, it offers a lounge, open-plan kitchen/dining room and bathroom on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms upstairs.

Double bedroom with sash window in a Victorian cottage for sale in Trowse near Norwich

One of two upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Rear garden with patio terrace at a 2-bed Victorian cottage for sale in Trowse near Norwich

The rear garden, which has a patio and lawn - Credit: Pymm & Co

Lawned garden at the back of a Victorian terraced cottage for sale in Trowse near Norwich

The rear garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

Outside there is a large front garden with a pathway leading to the front door and a good-sized garden at the rear. This is laid with artificial grass and has a patio and pergola.

It is also enclosed by fence and wall borders.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road to close as HUNDREDS set to turn out to see city home light switch-on
  2. 2 Staff in disbelief after 100 cannabis plants uncovered in estate
  3. 3 Neighbours divided over plan for two-bed home squeezed on to 'tiny plot'
  1. 4 New doggy daycare set on half an acre of land to open in Norwich
  2. 5 Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail
  3. 6 Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK
  4. 7 Sisters see three hour queues as customers go mad for milkshakes
  5. 8 Uber to launch new service in Norwich
  6. 9 Designer clothes stolen from Norwich home in £37,000 burglary
  7. 10 City folks' doubts over £6.2m regeneration plans for major road

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Blockhill Cottages, Trowse
Guide price: £300,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Christmas decorations on Mark Abbott's home last year. This year he says it will be even bigger and brighter

Christmas

Dad who used to be homeless decorates house with 16,000 Christmas lights

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich.

Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Castle Quarter, Norwich

Christmas

Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon