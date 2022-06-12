Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
New independent estate agents opens in NR3

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:00 PM June 12, 2022
Benn Allman Estate & Letting Agents, Norwich

A Norwich man has opened a new estate agent in NR3. Insert: Director Ben Allman - Credit: Ben Allman Estate & Letting Agents

A Norwich-born man has launched his own estate agency in NR3 after more than a decade in the industry.

Ben Allman, director of Ben Allman Estate and Letting Agents, wants to highlight the best of the "trendy" NR3 postcode as well as offering customers a more personal experience.

Mr Allman, 29, went to Sprowston High School and still lives in the area with his partner and their son.

Benn Allman Estate & Letting Agents, Norwich

The new estate agent has opened in NR3 - Credit: Ben Allman Estate & Letting Agents

He said: "NR3 has become as desirable and as good as the Golden Triangle. You can get the same kinds of properties but for £50,000 less.

"I think the area will only become more fashionable, especially if the Anglia Square plans go ahead so there's more on this side of town.

"People who buy in the area now will hopefully see their properties go up in value."

Benn Allman Estate & Letting Agents, Norwich

Ben Allman, owner and director of Ben Allman Estate & Letting Agents in NR3 - Credit: Ben Allman Estate & Letting Agents

He said: "I've been an estate agent for 11 years. Most recently I was a director at a firm on the other side of the city.

"But I wanted something of my own, something that's just mine.

"And I realised that there's always going to be something stopping me from going for it.

"It was now or never really but I didn't have any hesitation."

Benn Allman Estate & Letting Agents, Norwich

Ben Allman, director, has been in the industry for more than 10 years - Credit: Ben Allman Estate & Letting Agents

Starting his own agency has always been a goal of Mr Allman's, he said: "Seeing the boards is the best bit.

"Being able to drive past places and see the branding is exciting.

"And I've tried to choose a really happy colour scheme so I hope it's uplifting."

Mr Allman's currently one-man band aims to offer a different kind of service to the larger agents, saying: "I know that in big chains you often don't speak to the same person when you call so I'd like to offer more personal experience.

Benn Allman Estate & Letting Agents, Norwich

Mr Allman said seeing the boards in front of houses is the best part - Credit: Ben Allman Estate & Letting Agents

"That's why the company has my name. I want to be accountable for the service I offer.

"Regardless of how big it gets, I'm responsible for every client."

Ben Allman Estate and Letting Agents is open at 2 Sprowston Road in NR3 from 8.45am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday.

