Inside one of the most expensive homes in Norwich currently up for sale

Lodge Farm is on the market for £2,000,000 making it one of Norwich's most expensive homes for sale - Credit: Fine & Country

A five-bed home built in the early 1600s is one of Norwich's most expensive houses currently on the market.

It is up for sale with a price tag of £2,000,000.

Lodge Farm in Bawburgh is Grade II listed with five bedrooms, three holiday homes and lake views.

The property is lakeside and has decking that overlooks the lake - Credit: Fine & Country

The kitchen has French doors to the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

The house opens to the entrance hall. To the left is the kitchen and breakfast room with French doors to the garden.

To the right is the dining room and the study as well as the large sitting room with a fireplace and an original covered well.

There is also another kitchen, an office and a utility room.

The dining room has a feature fireplace - Credit: Fine & Country

The living room has a feature fireplace and a covered well - Credit: Fine & Country

Upstairs there are four of the bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Two share a Jack and Jill en suite and the master has separate access and a small en suite.

On the second floor is another bedroom with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

The covered well in the sitting room is one of the house's original features - Credit: Fine & Country

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

On the huge patio is an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, barbeque, firepit, rotisserie and more.

There is also an orchard with apples, pears, plums, apricots and more.

Lodge Farm has a large piece of land with a deck overlooking the lake which is home to lots of wildlife including kingfishers and woodpeckers. There is also a children's play area.

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Fine & Country

The bedroom on the second floor - Credit: Fine & Country

Next to the main house are three barn conversions that are operated as holiday rentals with an occupancy rate of 90pc.

The current owner offers short-term rentals in winter and runs foodie breaks and cookery school, though these could easily become artists' retreats or fishing trips.

The garden has an outdoor kitchen and a large patio - Credit: Fine & Country

There is lots of space for outdoor entertaining in the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

Lodge Farm is in Bawburgh, a village to the west of Norwich just past the A47.

The property is just over a ten minute drive from Norwich.

There is a deck that overlooks the lake - Credit: Fine & Country

There are three barn conversions that are currently used as holiday rentals - Credit: Fine & Country

PROPERTY FACTS

New Road, Bawburgh

Guide price: £2,000,000

Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com