Inside one of the most expensive homes in Norwich currently up for sale
- Credit: Fine & Country
A five-bed home built in the early 1600s is one of Norwich's most expensive houses currently on the market.
It is up for sale with a price tag of £2,000,000.
Lodge Farm in Bawburgh is Grade II listed with five bedrooms, three holiday homes and lake views.
The house opens to the entrance hall. To the left is the kitchen and breakfast room with French doors to the garden.
To the right is the dining room and the study as well as the large sitting room with a fireplace and an original covered well.
There is also another kitchen, an office and a utility room.
Upstairs there are four of the bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Two share a Jack and Jill en suite and the master has separate access and a small en suite.
Most Read
- 1 MORE TUI chaos as Norwich passengers sent to East Midlands and Aberdeen
- 2 Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich
- 3 'UK's smallest off licence' opens in city phone box
- 4 Work begins to cut back 'deadly' trees with three-inch long thorns
- 5 Flooding hotspot to be closed for 'significant' drainage works
- 6 5 independents offering bottomless brunch in Norwich city centre
- 7 Norfolk woman scales Mount Snowdon after losing more than seven stone
- 8 New luxury lifestyle store opens doors in Chantry Place
- 9 Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city
- 10 Japanese lifestyle store to open in NR3 this weekend
On the second floor is another bedroom with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings.
On the huge patio is an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, barbeque, firepit, rotisserie and more.
There is also an orchard with apples, pears, plums, apricots and more.
Lodge Farm has a large piece of land with a deck overlooking the lake which is home to lots of wildlife including kingfishers and woodpeckers. There is also a children's play area.
Next to the main house are three barn conversions that are operated as holiday rentals with an occupancy rate of 90pc.
The current owner offers short-term rentals in winter and runs foodie breaks and cookery school, though these could easily become artists' retreats or fishing trips.
Lodge Farm is in Bawburgh, a village to the west of Norwich just past the A47.
The property is just over a ten minute drive from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
New Road, Bawburgh
Guide price: £2,000,000
Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com