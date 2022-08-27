'Opulent' apartment with lakeside views in historic hall up for £675k

Video

A "stunning" apartment within a historic hall and vast grounds on the outskirts of Norwich is up for sale for £675,000.

Ripe with Norfolk's high society history, Thickthorn Hall was built in 1812 and was previously home to three well-known local families.

First, the Gurney banking family in the 19th century until the 1930s when Alan Rees Colman, director of Colman's mustard, bought it.

It was then purchased by the Mackintosh family - famed chocolate makers who manufactured Rolos in Norwich.

In 1987 Thickthorn Hall was converted into seven apartments - the second of which is on the market.

Thickthorn Hall was converted into seven apartments in the late 1980s - Credit: Pymm & Co

The four-bedroom duplex apartment in the Grade II-listed country house has the main drawing room with scagliola marble columns, marble fireplace and shuttered windows looking south over the grounds.

The property offers an entrance hall with Canadian maple flooring throughout the property, as well as cloakroom/utility, two bedrooms, family bathroom and en-suite.

It also has a modern fitted kitchen/dining room with integrated appliances and an island.

Patio doors then lead out on to the terrace.

The duplex apartment is on the market for £675,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

The drawing room has ornate cornicing, a marble fireplace and "remarkable" ceiling heights.

It also offers two double bedrooms with wonderful views of the 3.5 acre gardens and the lake and a modern family bathroom to the first floor.

South-facing views over the vast gardens from the first floor of the duplex apartment at Thickthorn Hall, Hethersett - Credit: Pymm & Co

Leon Ramsden, operations manager at Pymm and Co - which is marketing the property - said: "It's in a stunning location.

"Over the course of history it has clearly been adored by well-to-do families. It's a stunning property all round. It's quite unique.

Leon Ramsden, operations manager for Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Ber Street, Norwich - Credit: Pymm and Co Estate Agents

"Properties like this really don't come up often.

"The scagliola marble columns in the main living area make me go: 'Wow'.

The Thickthorn Hall apartment is surrounded by mature gardens and has a south-facing view - Credit: Pymm & Co

"They're quite something.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything like them before.

The apartment - one of seven in Thickthorn Hall - boasts scagliola marble columns which agent Leon Ramsden said give off an "opulent" feel - Credit: Pymm & Co

"It's just opulence to the max.

"It's in-keeping with what the building would've been like in its heyday, it's a very sympathetic renovation.

The property has been restored in sympathy to its 19th century and Grade-II listed heritage - Credit: Pymm & Co

"It's an extraordinary restoration.

"We've had lots of interest and we have several bookings over the bank holiday weekend. I expected it to be snapped up.

"It's on the market for £675,000 but no doubt it'll be pushed up.

"There's lots in there. But one last thing highlight is that red carpet. You get the real red carpet treatment."

The red carpet that lines the communal corridor at Thickthorn Hall - Credit: Pymm & Co

The apartment has south-facing views over the 3.5 acre gardens - Credit: Pymm & Co

Leon Ramsden, operations manager at Pymm and Co said: "Properties like this really don't come up often" - Credit: Pymm & Co

Thickthorn Hall has been home to the Gurney, Colman and Mackintosh families - Credit: Pymm & Co

The entrance hall at apartment 2, Thickthorn Hall, Hethersett, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

There are four bedrooms across two floors in this Thickthorn Hall apartment - Credit: Pymm & Co

There are two bathrooms - one an en suite - Credit: Pymm & Co



