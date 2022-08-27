Video
'Opulent' apartment with lakeside views in historic hall up for £675k
A "stunning" apartment within a historic hall and vast grounds on the outskirts of Norwich is up for sale for £675,000.
Ripe with Norfolk's high society history, Thickthorn Hall was built in 1812 and was previously home to three well-known local families.
First, the Gurney banking family in the 19th century until the 1930s when Alan Rees Colman, director of Colman's mustard, bought it.
It was then purchased by the Mackintosh family - famed chocolate makers who manufactured Rolos in Norwich.
In 1987 Thickthorn Hall was converted into seven apartments - the second of which is on the market.
The four-bedroom duplex apartment in the Grade II-listed country house has the main drawing room with scagliola marble columns, marble fireplace and shuttered windows looking south over the grounds.
The property offers an entrance hall with Canadian maple flooring throughout the property, as well as cloakroom/utility, two bedrooms, family bathroom and en-suite.
It also has a modern fitted kitchen/dining room with integrated appliances and an island.
Patio doors then lead out on to the terrace.
The drawing room has ornate cornicing, a marble fireplace and "remarkable" ceiling heights.
It also offers two double bedrooms with wonderful views of the 3.5 acre gardens and the lake and a modern family bathroom to the first floor.
Leon Ramsden, operations manager at Pymm and Co - which is marketing the property - said: "It's in a stunning location.
"Over the course of history it has clearly been adored by well-to-do families. It's a stunning property all round. It's quite unique.
"Properties like this really don't come up often.
"The scagliola marble columns in the main living area make me go: 'Wow'.
"They're quite something.
"I don't think I've ever seen anything like them before.
"It's just opulence to the max.
"It's in-keeping with what the building would've been like in its heyday, it's a very sympathetic renovation.
"It's an extraordinary restoration.
"We've had lots of interest and we have several bookings over the bank holiday weekend. I expected it to be snapped up.
"It's on the market for £675,000 but no doubt it'll be pushed up.
"There's lots in there. But one last thing highlight is that red carpet. You get the real red carpet treatment."