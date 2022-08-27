Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Video

'Opulent' apartment with lakeside views in historic hall up for £675k

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:30 AM August 27, 2022
Updated: 6:34 AM August 27, 2022
Thickthorn Hall, Hethersett, Norwich

Thickthorn Hall, Hethersett, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

A "stunning" apartment within a historic hall and vast grounds on the outskirts of Norwich is up for sale for £675,000.

Ripe with Norfolk's high society history, Thickthorn Hall was built in 1812 and was previously home to three well-known local families.

First, the Gurney banking family in the 19th century until the 1930s when Alan Rees Colman, director of Colman's mustard, bought it.

It was then purchased by the Mackintosh family - famed chocolate makers who manufactured Rolos in Norwich.

In 1987 Thickthorn Hall was converted into seven apartments - the second of which is on the market.

Thickthorn Hall was converted into seven apartments in the late 1980s

Thickthorn Hall was converted into seven apartments in the late 1980s - Credit: Pymm & Co

The four-bedroom duplex apartment in the Grade II-listed country house has the main drawing room with scagliola marble columns, marble fireplace and shuttered windows looking south over the grounds.

The property offers an entrance hall with Canadian maple flooring throughout the property, as well as cloakroom/utility, two bedrooms, family bathroom and en-suite.

It also has a modern fitted kitchen/dining room with integrated appliances and an island.

Most Read

  1. 1 Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city
  2. 2 Long delays on busy road in city suburb due to roadworks
  3. 3 Electric transport retailer closing city shop
  1. 4 Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich
  2. 5 Red Arrows diverted from Norwich due to bad weather
  3. 6 Artisan bakery to take over city café
  4. 7 Norfolk woman scales Mount Snowdon after losing more than seven stone
  5. 8 'Uber chic' Georgian flat selling in city centre for £200,000
  6. 9 ‘Scared and degraded’ - Teenager’s trauma after shopkeeper sex attack
  7. 10 First look: Wine bar and cheese room added to new Jarrold food hall

Patio doors then lead out on to the terrace.

The duplex apartment is on the market for £675,000

The duplex apartment is on the market for £675,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

The drawing room has ornate cornicing, a marble fireplace and "remarkable" ceiling heights.

It also offers two double bedrooms with wonderful views of the 3.5 acre gardens and the lake and a modern family bathroom to the first floor.

South-facing views over the vast gardens from the first floor of the duplex apartment at Thickthorn Hall, Hethersett

South-facing views over the vast gardens from the first floor of the duplex apartment at Thickthorn Hall, Hethersett - Credit: Pymm & Co

Leon Ramsden, operations manager at Pymm and Co - which is marketing the property - said: "It's in a stunning location.

"Over the course of history it has clearly been adored by well-to-do families. It's a stunning property all round. It's quite unique.

Leon Ramsden, operations manager for Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Ber Street, Norwich

Leon Ramsden, operations manager for Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Ber Street, Norwich - Credit: Pymm and Co Estate Agents

"Properties like this really don't come up often.

"The scagliola marble columns in the main living area make me go: 'Wow'.

The Thickthorn Hall apartment is surrounded by mature gardens and has a south-facing view

The Thickthorn Hall apartment is surrounded by mature gardens and has a south-facing view - Credit: Pymm & Co

"They're quite something.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything like them before.

The apartment boasts scagliola marble columns which agent Leon Ramsden said give off an "opulent" feel

The apartment - one of seven in Thickthorn Hall - boasts scagliola marble columns which agent Leon Ramsden said give off an "opulent" feel - Credit: Pymm & Co

"It's just opulence to the max.

"It's in-keeping with what the building would've been like in its heyday, it's a very sympathetic renovation.

The property has been restored in sympathy to its 19th century and Grade-II listed heritage

The property has been restored in sympathy to its 19th century and Grade-II listed heritage - Credit: Pymm & Co

"It's an extraordinary restoration.

"We've had lots of interest and we have several bookings over the bank holiday weekend. I expected it to be snapped up.

"It's on the market for £675,000 but no doubt it'll be pushed up.

"There's lots in there. But one last thing highlight is that red carpet. You get the real red carpet treatment."

The red carpet that lines the communal corridor at Thickthorn Hall

The red carpet that lines the communal corridor at Thickthorn Hall - Credit: Pymm & Co

The apartment has south-facing views over the 3.5 acre gardens

The apartment has south-facing views over the 3.5 acre gardens - Credit: Pymm & Co

Leon Ramsden, operations manager at Pymm and Co said: "Properties like this really don't come up often"

Leon Ramsden, operations manager at Pymm and Co said: "Properties like this really don't come up often" - Credit: Pymm & Co

Thickthorn Hall has been home to the Gurney, Colman and Mackintosh families

Thickthorn Hall has been home to the Gurney, Colman and Mackintosh families - Credit: Pymm & Co

The entrance hall at apartment 2, Thickthorn Hall, Hethersett, Norwich 

The entrance hall at apartment 2, Thickthorn Hall, Hethersett, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

There are four bedrooms across two floors in this Thickthorn Hall apartment

There are four bedrooms across two floors in this Thickthorn Hall apartment - Credit: Pymm & Co

There are two bathrooms - one an en suite

There are two bathrooms - one an en suite - Credit: Pymm & Co


Norwich News

Don't Miss

The woman police are hoping to speak to in connection with a theft of Lego from a shop on London Street.

Norfolk Live News

CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Footage posted on Instagram by @itz.makapaka appears to show a group of teenagers on top of the Duke Street crane.

Exclusive

Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Four-bed property on Cromer Road, north of Norwich, which is on the market at a guide price of £575,000

Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Wroxham Road, Sprowston, Norwich

Pink house with wartime air raid bunker hits market for £400k

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon