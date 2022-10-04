Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k

The apartment is in Pudding Lane and overlooks Norwich Market - Credit: William H Brown

A two-bedroom apartment overlooking Norwich Market is up for sale with a guide price of £160,000.

The Grade II-listed apartment, above the Garnet Stores and Supplies in Pudding Lane, has unique views of the historic marketplace as well as other city landmarks.

Along with two bedrooms and a bathroom, the property has a 15ft lounge/dining room with sash windows overlooking the market and city centre - with all of Norwich's amenities a stone's throw away.

Lewis Osborn, branch manager at William H Brown, Norwich - which is marketing the property - said: "It's currently being refurbished, so new carpets are being put in.

"When the internals are done, it'll be completely refurbished throughout.

"We can do viewings of it, and we haver some booked in already but it will be finished in the next few weeks.

"It's in the perfect spot. It overlooks the market, the castle on the other side and the Royal Arcade as well - so when it comes to the historic part of the city it's perfectly located.

"It's rare that you can live that centrally. I can't think of many others that are that close to the city centre and that still have the character.

"This is Grade II-listed, has lots of period features including sash windows - it's lovely in that respect.

"It's great for a first-time buyer or someone looking for an investment opportunity.

"The vendor that owned them - we sold another of his apartments in the same block earlier this year - has had tenants in them for many years and when they decided to move on he's refurbished them to sell.

"I estimate that it could bring in £750 to £775 per month in rent, which is a reasonable investment return.

"But for a first-time buyer or someone looking for a second home, it's perfect being right in the heart of the city centre.

"Where it's positioned you've got everything you could ask for. It's the perfect balance of modern mixed with period character."

