5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:33 AM May 25, 2022
xxx_03_JEXROAD_SPROWSTON-MAY22

Many properties on offer are well-kept with modern interiors. Pictured: Jex Road - Credit: Minors & Brady

It might feel impossible to get on the property ladder at the moment, but for those with a smaller budget there are still some options available.

The average price of first homes in Norwich is £229,180 according to research by Resolution Foundation.

Here are five properties currently for sale in and around the city that could be ideal for first-time buyers.

1. Jex Road 

Asking price: £220,000

xxx_02_JEXROAD_SPROWSTON-MAY22

The mid-terrace home in Marl Pit has four bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

With four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a conservatory, this home has well-kept modern finishes throughout.

The property in Marl Pit has a spacious and south-facing garden with a patio and lawn.

xxx_01_JEXROAD_SPROWSTON-MAY22

The Jex Road property has a conservatory and a south-facing garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

2. Grebe Drive

Asking price: £192,000

Being sold for 80pc of its market value, this two-bed for sale in Sprowston is being marketed as the perfect way to get on the property ladder.

The end-of-terrace new build has a neutral modern interior and a small garden to the back with an artificial lawn and patio.

3. Thomas Wyatt Close

Asking price: £230,000

XXX_01_THOMASWYATTCLOSE_NORWICH_MAY22

There is a premium apartment for sale in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital - Credit: William H Brown

This apartment in part of the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has a range of original features and modern additions.

The Grade II conversion has two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as French doors to a Juliet-style balcony.

XXX_02_THOMASWYATTCLOSE_NORWICH_MAY22

The flat in Thomas Wyatt Close has two bedrooms and a Juliet balcony - Credit: William H Brown

4. Netherwood Green

Asking price: £180,000

In the south of the city, this three-bed terrace has an open front garden and a two-tiered back garden.

The ground floor contains the kitchen, lounge, and conservatory.

Upstairs there are the bedrooms and a bathroom.

5. The Watering

Asking price: £230,000

xxx_01_THEWATERING_NORWICH_MAY22

The two-bed flat in The Watering is next to Wensum Park - Credit: Abbotts

This two-bed apartment is next to Wensum Park in Mile Cross and would need little work from a new buyer.

Both bedrooms have en suites and one has a dressing room.

Off the main living area there is a balcony with room for outdoor furniture.

xxx_02_THEWATERING_NORWICH_MAY22

The Watering flat has a balcony with room for outdoor furniture - Credit: Abbotts

