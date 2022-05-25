5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Norwich
It might feel impossible to get on the property ladder at the moment, but for those with a smaller budget there are still some options available.
The average price of first homes in Norwich is £229,180 according to research by Resolution Foundation.
Here are five properties currently for sale in and around the city that could be ideal for first-time buyers.
1. Jex Road
Asking price: £220,000
With four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a conservatory, this home has well-kept modern finishes throughout.
The property in Marl Pit has a spacious and south-facing garden with a patio and lawn.
2. Grebe Drive
Asking price: £192,000
Being sold for 80pc of its market value, this two-bed for sale in Sprowston is being marketed as the perfect way to get on the property ladder.
The end-of-terrace new build has a neutral modern interior and a small garden to the back with an artificial lawn and patio.
3. Thomas Wyatt Close
Asking price: £230,000
This apartment in part of the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has a range of original features and modern additions.
The Grade II conversion has two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as French doors to a Juliet-style balcony.
4. Netherwood Green
Asking price: £180,000
In the south of the city, this three-bed terrace has an open front garden and a two-tiered back garden.
The ground floor contains the kitchen, lounge, and conservatory.
Upstairs there are the bedrooms and a bathroom.
5. The Watering
Asking price: £230,000
This two-bed apartment is next to Wensum Park in Mile Cross and would need little work from a new buyer.
Both bedrooms have en suites and one has a dressing room.
Off the main living area there is a balcony with room for outdoor furniture.
