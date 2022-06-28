Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Huge chalet bungalow for sale near Norwich offers 'oasis' for £700k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:47 PM June 28, 2022
Ivy-covered bungalow with gravel driveway off Gilbert Way, Norwich, which is for sale for £700,000

The Dell off Gilbert Way, Norwich, is for sale for offers over £700,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A large chalet-style bungalow with room to develop has come up for sale for offers over £700,000 - and it doubles as a wildlife "haven" right on the edge of the city.

Selling agents William H Brown Select say that the property near Cringleford is "like stepping into Narnia" as the "gardens are a million miles away from city life and offer an oasis of peace and tranquility."

The plot surrounding the property, known as The Dell, offers an abundance of mature trees and woodland walkways and is said to attract a host of wildlife throughout the year, as well as providing an array of colour.

Huge rear garden of a chalet bungalow off Gilbert Way, Norwich, which is for sale for £700k

Selling agents William H Brown Select say the gardens provide an "oasis of peace and tranquility" - Credit: William H Brown Select

Pretty patio garden at a 2-bed chalet bungalow for sale off Gilbert Way, Norwich, for £700k

The patio terrace which leads down to the rest of the garden - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large lounge with doors into garden at The Dell, Norwich, a 2-bed bungalow for sale for £700k

The large, light-filled lounge overlooking the garden - Credit: William H Brown Select

Modern family bathroom in a 2-bed chalet bungalow with huge gardens for sale near Cringleford, Norwich

The family bathroom - Credit: William H Brown Select

The home itself has been extended over the years but still offers huge potential.

It currently has two first-floor bedrooms but there is the option to create more on the ground-floor, possibly by transforming the family room and dressing room into its own suite or converting the existing dining room or study.

The ground-floor also includes a well-fitted kitchen with an electric cooker, ceramic hob and integrated fridge/freezer, and there are separate drawing and sitting rooms plus a downstairs bathroom and a first-floor shower room.

Dining room in a 2-bed chalet bungalow for sale off Gilbert Way, Norwich, for £700k

The dining room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Fitted kitchen with tiled floor in a 2-bed chalet bungalow with huge gardens for sale off Gilbert Way, Norwich

The fitted kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

Bright and airy entrance hall and living space in a 2-bed chalet bungalow for sale off Gilbert Way, Norwich

The property offers lots of flexible living space - Credit: William H Brown Select

Pretty ivy-covered chalet bungalow for sale off Gilbert Way, Norwich, which is for sale for £700k

The property has been extended over the years but still offers huge potential - Credit: William H Brown Select

Outside, the property is approached by a gravelled driveway with a detached garage.

The gardens are mainly to laid to lawn and attract lots of wildlife towards the rear, which the selling agents describe as a real "one off."

For more information, contact William H Brown Select.

PROPERTY FACTS
Gilbert Way, Norwich
Offers over £700,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797
www.williamhbrown.co.uk

