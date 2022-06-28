Huge chalet bungalow for sale near Norwich offers 'oasis' for £700k
- Credit: William H Brown Select
A large chalet-style bungalow with room to develop has come up for sale for offers over £700,000 - and it doubles as a wildlife "haven" right on the edge of the city.
Selling agents William H Brown Select say that the property near Cringleford is "like stepping into Narnia" as the "gardens are a million miles away from city life and offer an oasis of peace and tranquility."
The plot surrounding the property, known as The Dell, offers an abundance of mature trees and woodland walkways and is said to attract a host of wildlife throughout the year, as well as providing an array of colour.
The home itself has been extended over the years but still offers huge potential.
It currently has two first-floor bedrooms but there is the option to create more on the ground-floor, possibly by transforming the family room and dressing room into its own suite or converting the existing dining room or study.
The ground-floor also includes a well-fitted kitchen with an electric cooker, ceramic hob and integrated fridge/freezer, and there are separate drawing and sitting rooms plus a downstairs bathroom and a first-floor shower room.
Outside, the property is approached by a gravelled driveway with a detached garage.
The gardens are mainly to laid to lawn and attract lots of wildlife towards the rear, which the selling agents describe as a real "one off."
For more information, contact William H Brown Select.
PROPERTY FACTS
Gilbert Way, Norwich
Offers over £700,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797
www.williamhbrown.co.uk