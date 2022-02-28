4 common myths about rat and mice infestations debunked

Promotion

Rats and mice are persistent scavengers. If you notice dry food items missing from your kitchen - they may be responsible. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are some rather long tails surrounding how best to deal with a rodent problem, which is we’ve made it our mission to find out the truth.

To help us separate fact from fiction, we enlist the help of Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control. Below, he shares four common misconceptions that people have about rats and mice:

1. Rats and mice aren’t a common household problem in the UK

The saying ‘you’re never over six feet away from a rat’ holds more truth than you may realise, especially if you live in a city. Rats and mice both produce a large litter, are native to Britain, and are the most common pest complaint that we get.

There is a long history of mice and rat problems in the UK, especially in London, where terrace homes, flats and tower blocks are some of the highest property types. These buildings offer several points of access for rodents, and it’s likely that if your neighbour reports a pest issue, then you have it too.

2. It’s hard to tell if you have a rat or mouse infestation

Not if you know what to look for. The truth is mice and rats are not considerate house guests – they’re noisy, smelly and leave a trail of mess in their wake. Here’s how you can tell if you have rodent infestation:

Droppings on the floor and furniture – roughly the size of a grain of rice, brown and gathered in piles, droppings are the first sign of an infestation.

roughly the size of a grain of rice, brown and gathered in piles, droppings are the first sign of an infestation. Dry foods are disappearing from your kitchen – rats and mice adore small food items such as rice, grains, seeds and nuts. If you notice food missing from open packets, they may be responsible.

rats and mice adore small food items such as rice, grains, seeds and nuts. If you notice food missing from open packets, they may be responsible. Chewed cables – Check your electrics and wires for bite marks. These are often caused by rodents and can be a fire hazard, so it’s best to replace them as soon as possible.

Check your electrics and wires for bite marks. These are often caused by rodents and can be a fire hazard, so it’s best to replace them as soon as possible. Pungent, musky odour – Rats and mice often produce a noticeable aroma that smells strongly of ammonia.

Rats and mice often produce a noticeable aroma that smells strongly of ammonia. Scratching sounds – Mice and rats don’t stay still for long. If you have an infestation, you’ll likely hear them scurrying around as you try to sleep.

If you notice any of these sounds or suspect you have a rodent problem, it’s best to contact a professional pest controller as soon as possible. Confirming if you have an infestation and resolving the problem quickly will protect your family’s health and result in less damage to the property, saving you time, stress and money.

Rats and mice can enter your home through small gaps in the walls, floor and pipes. - Credit: Inoculand Pest Control

3. I live in a modern home, so mice and rats won’t be able to get in

Don’t underestimate the persistence of mice and rats – they are skilled scavengers and will use any nook and cranny at their disposal to seek warmth, food and a discreet place to build a nest. Even new-build homes and contemporary structures offer plenty of ways for rats and mice to squeeze through.

Most commonly rodents enter the home through loose bricks, gaps in the wall or floorboards, broken pipes and drain vents. These holes are often hidden from sight, so it’s unlikely that you’re aware of them. The most effective way to keep them out is to rodent-proof your house.

We offer a comprehensive rat and mice proofing service. Our expert technicians will survey your home, identify all points of entry a rodent may use, and seal them.

Look out for signs of gnawed shoes, cables and doors. This is a common sign of a rodent infestation. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. It’s impossible to get rid of a mouse or rat infestation completely – they always come back

It is possible to completely remove rats and mice from your house, and avoid re-infestation, with the right guidance and by using a professional pest control agency. While there are DIY pest control methods and products you can use, it’s easy to miss steps, not perform them correctly, or for long enough, which could mean your pest problem persists.

We can recommend the best treatment to combat the infestation and will perform repeat visits to your home over three months, combing every inch of the property to ensure every last rat or mouse is removed. Following the treatment up with our rodent-proofing service will ensure the problem doesn’t reoccur.

Dealing with pests is no simple problem and one that can be a tremendous headache for homeowners. This is why we’re dedicated to delivering a high-quality, professional and friendly service you can rely on, to ensure you have no other guests beyond the ones you invite in.

