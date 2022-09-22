Guide price reduced for 16th century townhouse in 'one of city's prettiest streets'

No 24, Princes Street, has come up for sale for offers in the region of £550,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

A Grade II listed townhouse for sale in one of Norwich's prettiest streets - which dates back to the 16th century - has had £50,000 knocked off the guide price.

The property in Princes Street, off Tombland, was originally marketed at £550,000 earlier this summer but this week the guide price has been lowered to include offers between £500,000 and £550,000.

Estate agent Russen and Hill describe it as "a piece of local history".

The property currently has two good-sized reception rooms - Credit: Russen & Hill

Senior valuer Jack Evans said: "We've had more than 20 viewings, but there are a few bits about the property - like the steep stairs, as to be expected with a property of this age - that have put people off.

"There's no garden - it does come with a courtyard - and it also has no parking. Those are the detracting factors so far, but it naturally has attracted a lot of interest.

Jack Evans, senior valuer at Russen & Hill Estate Agents, Norwich - Credit: Russen & Hill

"It's on one of Norwich's prettiest streets and is such a beautiful building. It's probably one of the oldest that I've ever been in.

"It has that historic charm, definitely.

The property features distinctive period details including feature fireplaces, panelling and exposed timbers - Credit: Russen & Hill

"The fireplaces have really gripped those that have come to view it, without a shadow of a doubt. They're the oldest parts of the house and are nearly untouched and fully operational.

"Then you have the original flooring, mullioned windows and those kinds of period features - they're quite a piece to view."

The property dates back to the 16th century and is Grade II listed but was renovated and restored by architect Cecil Upcher in the 1930s - Credit: Russen & Hill

The property has a number of period details, including wooden floorboards, panelling and feature fireplaces - Credit: Russen & Hill

Research suggests that the property was once owned by Augustine Steward, a mercer, politician and a prominent figure in Kett's Rebellion.

Since then it has been connected to tailors, cooks and a weaver as well as a grocer and shopkeeper. Into the 20th century, it was passed to a Mr B Frederick Crowe, an antiques dealer who remained there until his death in 1931.

The drawing room - Credit: Russen & Hill

The kitchen/diner - Credit: Russen & Hill

It was later bought by the Cornhill Insurance Company who commissioned celebrated architect Cecil Upcher to restore and modernise it.

Today, the property still boasts its half-timbered and jettied façade along with high-beamed ceilings over four floors.

There are currently two double bedrooms with potential for a third - Credit: Russen & Hill

It includes a hall entrance, kitchen/diner with integrated electric oven and a drawing room, as well as two double bedrooms and one en suite. There is also a family bathroom and a cellar.

The cellar - Credit: Russen & Hill

At the rear there is a courtyard garden - Credit: Russen & Hill