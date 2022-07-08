16th century townhouse is for sale on one of Norwich's prettiest streets
- Credit: Russen & Hill
A Grade II listed townhouse which dates back to the 16th century has come up for sale on one of Norwich's prettiest streets.
The property at 24 Princes Street, off Tombland, is listed for sale for offers in the region of £550,000 and estate agent Russen & Hill describes it as "a piece of local history".
Research suggests that the property was once owned by Augustine Steward, a mercer, politician and a prominent figure in Kett's Rebellion, who also has a connection to another of the city's most well-known properties – the famous 'wonky' house opposite nearby Erpingham Gate, which he was born in and later bought for himself.
After that, the property on Princes Street was passed to several local tradespeople and at various times, it has been connected to tailors, cooks and even a weaver. For the best part of a quarter century it was also owned by a grocer and shopkeeper.
According to a guidebook produced for the property, the next tenant was the Inspector of Weights and Measures for the Eastern Division of Norfolk – today's equivalent of an officer for trading standards – before it passed to Mr B Frederick Crowe, an antiques dealer who remained there until his death in 1931.
It was later bought by the Cornhill Insurance Company who commissioned celebrated architect Cecil Upcher to restore and modernise it.
Today, the property still boasts its half-timbered and jettied facade, as well as mullioned windows. Inside there are beautiful boarded floors, high-beamed ceilings and large feature fireplaces.
Accommodation seems bigger than you might expect, from the outside, and is arranged over four floors. It includes a hall entrance, kitchen/diner with integrated electric oven and a drawing room, as well as two double bedrooms and one en suite.
The sitting room is particularly large, and could be kept as it is or converted into a further double bedroom. There is also a family bathroom and a useful cellar, which is carpeted.
To the rear of the property, there is a courtyard-style garden enclosed by a brick wall and a storage shed.
For more information, contact Russen & Hill.
PROPERTY FACTS
Princes Street, Norwich
Offers in the region of £550,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 950152
www.russenandhill.co.uk