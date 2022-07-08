Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
16th century townhouse is for sale on one of Norwich's prettiest streets

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:40 PM July 8, 2022
16th century timber framed brick home on Princes Street, Norwich, which is for sale for £550,000

No 24, Princes Street, has come up for sale for offers in the region of £550,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

A Grade II listed townhouse which dates back to the 16th century has come up for sale on one of Norwich's prettiest streets.

The property at 24 Princes Street, off Tombland, is listed for sale for offers in the region of £550,000 and estate agent Russen & Hill describes it as "a piece of local history".

Research suggests that the property was once owned by Augustine Steward, a mercer, politician and a prominent figure in Kett's Rebellion, who also has a connection to another of the city's most well-known properties – the famous 'wonky' house opposite nearby Erpingham Gate, which he was born in and later bought for himself.

Sitting room in a 16th century townhouse for sale on Princes Street, Norwich, for £550,000

The property features distinctive period details including feature fireplaces, panelling and exposed timbers - Credit: Russen & Hill

Large reception room with timber detailing at 24 Princes Street, Norwich, which is for sale for £550,000

The property currently has two good-sized reception rooms - Credit: Russen & Hill

Dining area in drawing room with wide wooden floor boards at 24 Princes Street, Norwich, which is for sale for £550,000

The drawing room - Credit: Russen & Hill

After that, the property on Princes Street was passed to several local tradespeople and at various times, it has been connected to tailors, cooks and even a weaver. For the best part of a quarter century it was also owned by a grocer and shopkeeper.

According to a guidebook produced for the property, the next tenant was the Inspector of Weights and Measures for the Eastern Division of Norfolk – today's equivalent of an officer for trading standards – before it passed to Mr B Frederick Crowe, an antiques dealer who remained there until his death in 1931.

It was later bought by the Cornhill Insurance Company who commissioned celebrated architect Cecil Upcher to restore and modernise it.

Entrance hall with huge inglenook fireplace at 24 Princes Street, Norwich, which is for sale for £550,000

The property dates back to the 16th century and is Grade II listed but was renovated and restored by architect Cecil Upcher in the 1930s - Credit: Russen & Hill

Steps up to a reception room at 24 Princes Street, Norwich, a 2-bed townhouse for sale for £550k

Great care has been taken to protect the property's age and charm - Credit: Russen & Hill

Kitchen/dining room in a two-bed townhouse for sale off Princes Street, Norwich

The kitchen/diner - Credit: Russen & Hill

Today, the property still boasts its half-timbered and jettied facade, as well as mullioned windows. Inside there are beautiful boarded floors, high-beamed ceilings and large feature fireplaces.

Accommodation seems bigger than you might expect, from the outside, and is arranged over four floors. It includes a hall entrance, kitchen/diner with integrated electric oven and a drawing room, as well as two double bedrooms and one en suite.

The sitting room is particularly large, and could be kept as it is or converted into a further double bedroom. There is also a family bathroom and a useful cellar, which is carpeted.

Double bedroom with sash window at 24 Princes Street, Norwich, which is for sale for £550k

There are currently two double bedrooms with potential for a third - Credit: Russen & Hill

Brick built feature fireplace at 24 Princes Street, Norwich, a two-bed townhouse for sale

The property has a number of period details, including wooden floorboards, panelling and feature fireplaces - Credit: Russen & Hill

Courtyard garden at the rear of 24 Princes Street, Norwich, which is for sale for £550,000

At the rear there is a courtyard garden - Credit: Russen & Hill

To the rear of the property, there is a courtyard-style garden enclosed by a brick wall and a storage shed.

For more information, contact Russen & Hill.

PROPERTY FACTS
Princes Street, Norwich
Offers in the region of £550,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 950152
www.russenandhill.co.uk

