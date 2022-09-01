Wing of former hospital which could be 'fantastic family home' up for £700k
- Credit: Humberts
The west wing of Norwich's former psychiatric hospital has hit the market for the first time since it was converted into apartments 22 years ago.
It will go up for auction in a few weeks' time.
The Bethel Hospital is now city apartments but for 282 years it was a refuge for people struggling with their mental health.
Built in 1713, what is now known as Bethel Court was one of the first psychiatric hospitals in the country.
It was converted into apartments in 2000 and 2 Bethel Court - the former west wing which is will go to auction on October 5 with a guide price of £700,000 - has had the same owner ever since.
A Grade II-listed house is tucked away opposite the Theatre Royal and close to the Forum and Chapelfield Gardens.
Built over three floors - and with a cellar - it has two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room a utility room and a WC on the ground floor.
It has four bathrooms and five bedrooms with high ceilings, exposed timbers, sash windows and fireplaces - with the possibility of converting the studio-like space on the top floor into a sixth.
Tim Stephens, director of Humberts - which is marketing the property - said: "The current owners bought it as a second home.
"It's hardly been used. Although elements probably aren't to everyone's taste I have a feeling some of those bathrooms have never even been used.
"The property is going up for online auction but we will consider a pre-auction sale.
"I love its location and its privacy - you don't know it's there.
"You couldn't get a better location.
"And it's quiet because it doesn't front Bethel Street. It's south-facing and has a garden.
"It has real potential and the most magnificent reception room with a bay window on the ground floor.
"The top floor has a wonderful studio room which would be perfect for a playroom or cinema room.
"It's got bags of character.
"It's crying out to be a fantastic family home.
"It really deserves to be lived in and loved.
"It bowled me over when I first saw it. The history and the character of the place - it's a gem."