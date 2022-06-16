Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
See inside 'one of the best' two-bed apartments for sale near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:30 AM June 16, 2022
Grade II listed building at St Andrews Park, near Norwich, where a 2-bed apartment is for sale

A two-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in a Grade II listed building on the outskirts of Norwich for £375,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property at St Andrew's Park occupies "arguably one of the best positions" in the development.

It combines luxurious living spaces with period charm, high ceilings and the exclusive use of a private balcony overlooking the grounds below.

Large reception room with high ceilings in a 2-bed apartment for sale in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich

Sash windows in a 2-bed apartment overlooking the communal grounds of St Andrews Park near Norwich

The lounge is particularly grand, featuring fitted carpet and a feature fireplace with high ceilings as well as full-size sash windows overlooking the grounds.

The well-fitted kitchen has a range of wall and base units, a built-in oven, hob, dishwasher and washing machine, and space for a good-sized fridge freezer.

Modern fitted kitchen in a 2-bed apartment for sale in St Andrews Park near Norwich

Formal gardens at St Andrews Park, near Norwich, where a 2-bed apartment is for sale for £375,000

Both bedrooms are double in size and are fitted with carpet and sash windows. The master suite also has a lovely set of double doors which open out onto a low-maintenance private balcony, which also offers lovely views.

Both bedrooms are served by a bathroom with a panelled bath and a separate shower cubicle.

Beautiful double bedroom with sash windows at a 2-bed apartment for sale in St Andrews Park, near Norwich

Double doors opening on to a private terrace at a 2-bed apartment for sale in St Andrews Park, Norwich

The communal grounds contain well-maintained gardens to the front and rear and are mainly laid to lawn with flower and shrub detailing. There is also allocated parking for one vehicle, plenty of access to visitor parking and a cellar providing useful storage space.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide price: £375,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

