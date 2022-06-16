See inside 'one of the best' two-bed apartments for sale near Norwich
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A two-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in a Grade II listed building on the outskirts of Norwich for £375,000.
Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property at St Andrew's Park occupies "arguably one of the best positions" in the development.
It combines luxurious living spaces with period charm, high ceilings and the exclusive use of a private balcony overlooking the grounds below.
The lounge is particularly grand, featuring fitted carpet and a feature fireplace with high ceilings as well as full-size sash windows overlooking the grounds.
The well-fitted kitchen has a range of wall and base units, a built-in oven, hob, dishwasher and washing machine, and space for a good-sized fridge freezer.
Both bedrooms are double in size and are fitted with carpet and sash windows. The master suite also has a lovely set of double doors which open out onto a low-maintenance private balcony, which also offers lovely views.
Both bedrooms are served by a bathroom with a panelled bath and a separate shower cubicle.
The communal grounds contain well-maintained gardens to the front and rear and are mainly laid to lawn with flower and shrub detailing. There is also allocated parking for one vehicle, plenty of access to visitor parking and a cellar providing useful storage space.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide price: £375,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk