See inside 'one of the best' two-bed apartments for sale near Norwich

A two-bed apartment has come up for sale in a Grade II listed building in St Andrews Park near Norwich - Credit: Minors & Brady

A two-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in a Grade II listed building on the outskirts of Norwich for £375,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property at St Andrew's Park occupies "arguably one of the best positions" in the development.

It combines luxurious living spaces with period charm, high ceilings and the exclusive use of a private balcony overlooking the grounds below.

The reception room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The property has retained a number of period features including beautiful sash windows - Credit: Minors & Brady

The lounge is particularly grand, featuring fitted carpet and a feature fireplace with high ceilings as well as full-size sash windows overlooking the grounds.

The well-fitted kitchen has a range of wall and base units, a built-in oven, hob, dishwasher and washing machine, and space for a good-sized fridge freezer.

The kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

The grounds of St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Minors & Brady

Both bedrooms are double in size and are fitted with carpet and sash windows. The master suite also has a lovely set of double doors which open out onto a low-maintenance private balcony, which also offers lovely views.

Both bedrooms are served by a bathroom with a panelled bath and a separate shower cubicle.

Inside one of the two double bedrooms at this apartment for sale in St Andrews Park - Credit: Minors & Brady

The master bedroom has access to its own private terrace - Credit: Minors & Brady

The communal grounds contain well-maintained gardens to the front and rear and are mainly laid to lawn with flower and shrub detailing. There is also allocated parking for one vehicle, plenty of access to visitor parking and a cellar providing useful storage space.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide price: £375,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk