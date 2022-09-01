Lifeboat from 1800s transformed into holiday home with pirate room

Sally Bransom with her 1893 lifeboat which she has converted into a holiday home in Horsford. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A lifeboat launched off the Norfolk coast in the 19th century that had fallen into disrepair has been given a new lease of life.

Sally Bransom, 72, has preserved a piece of Norfolk history by renovating the lifeboat she bought 40 years ago.

Inside the renovated lifeboat, which boasts a double bed. - Credit: Denise Bradley

After getting carpenter Richard Green on board, they have spent the last 18 months transforming it into a holiday home.

It is based beside the lake at her home in Horsford and she was able to fund the project thanks to government money as part of the compulsory purchase scheme when the NDR was built.

The renovated lifeboat has a lounge with a woodburner. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mrs Bransom said: "I bought it 40 years ago when it was moored at Brundall after the lady that owned it sadly died.

"She had been involved with the aircraft makers de Havilland during the war years and it had been a house boat since 1925.

The rudder still in place on the the 1893 lifeboat. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The lifeboat was built and launched in 1893 in Great Yarmouth and was funded by the people of Bolton.

"It was the second boat they had raised money for as the first one was also launched off the east coast but there was a mishap."

Sally Bransom bought the lifeboat 40 years ago in Brundall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It seemed like it was a match meant to be for Mrs Bransom when she found out its launch date was August 19 - the same as her birthday.

After purchasing the boat she enjoyed trips with her family, but when it sunk 25 years ago she moved it to her home in Horsford.

The pirate bunk room inside the 1893 lifeboat. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Called the "Ole Gal', it was mainly done up with reclaimed wood and boasts a double bed, toilet, kitchen, lounge with a wood burner and a pirate room with bunkbeds created with her grandchildren in mind.

There is also a separate shower area in a converted horsebox.

The horse box shower by the revamped lifeboat. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mrs Bransom added: "There is a new floor and roof but I wanted to make sure you could still see the bones of the old boat.

"It is mainly for family use but I have spent a lot of money so it would be nice to rent it out a few times.

Sally Bransom enjoying the views of the lake from the patio outside the lifeboat. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"If I rent it out I will donate 10pc of profits to the Cromer Lifeboat so she is still doing her bit to help save lives."