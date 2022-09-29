Golden Triangle home up for sale for the first time in over 50 years
A six-bed home located on what many believe to be one of the finest roads in Norwich has come up for sale for the first time in over 50 years.
The late Victorian red brick property at number 17, Christchurch Road, is listed for sale at a guide price of £1.15m with Brown&Co.
Inside, it has a main reception hall which leads into several formal reception rooms, all boasting original period features including picture rails, skirting, sash windows and fireplaces.
The drawing room links in with the breakfast room, which adjoins the fitted kitchen before leading on to a terrace.
There is also a dining room and a sitting room, which can be incorporated via a set of double doors, creating an open-plan feel, and the sitting room also has access into the garden.
Further ground floor rooms include a useful pantry and shower room.
Upstairs the main bedroom has a large bay window and there are five further bedrooms, the sixth being an ideal nursery or study.
There is also an attic which is 60pc boarded and has the potential to create even more accommodation, subject to the necessary planning consents.
Outside there is a large driveway, offering parking for several vehicles, and a garage which is accessed by its original wooden double doors.
At the rear of the property, the mature gardens are beautifully laid out and mainly laid to lawn with a mixture of fruit and specimen trees.
The large terrace is ideal for entertaining, offering fine views over the garden, there is also a pond, outhouse and two sheds.
The property is being offered to market with no onward chain.
For more information contact Brown&Co.
