Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Golden Triangle home up for sale for the first time in over 50 years

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:55 PM September 29, 2022
A six-bed home has come up for sale on Christchurch Road, Norwich, at a guide price of £1.15m

A six-bed home has come up for sale on Christchurch Road, Norwich, at a guide price of £1.15m - Credit: Brown&Co

A six-bed home located on what many believe to be one of the finest roads in Norwich has come up for sale for the first time in over 50 years. 

The late Victorian red brick property at number 17, Christchurch Road, is listed for sale at a guide price of £1.15m with Brown&Co.

Inside, it has a main reception hall which leads into several formal reception rooms, all boasting original period features including picture rails, skirting, sash windows and fireplaces.

Large Victorian-era sitting room with a bay window in a 6-bed home for sale off Christchurch Road, Norwich, for £1.15m

The sitting room with a huge front-facing window - Credit: Brown&Co

Dining area with wood floors in a traditional Victorian era terrace up for sale for £1.15m on Christchurch Road in Norwich

The dining area, which leads into the fitted kitchen and enjoys garden views - Credit: Brown&Co

The drawing room links in with the breakfast room, which adjoins the fitted kitchen before leading on to a terrace.

There is also a dining room and a sitting room, which can be incorporated via a set of double doors, creating an open-plan feel, and the sitting room also has access into the garden.

Close up of an ornate moulded fireplace at Number 17, Christchurch Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £1.15m

The property is packed with period features - including fireplaces, sash windows, skirting and picture rails - Credit: Brown&Co

Further ground floor rooms include a useful pantry and shower room.

Upstairs the main bedroom has a large bay window and there are five further bedrooms, the sixth being an ideal nursery or study.

Double bedroom in a 6-bed late Victorian home for sale on Christchurch Road, Norwich, for sale for £1.15m

The property has six bedrooms and many original features including fireplaces, picture rails and skirting - Credit: Brown&Co

There is also an attic which is 60pc boarded and has the potential to create even more accommodation, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bride left in tears as hotel cancels weddings after closing for refugees
  2. 2 'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager
  3. 3 CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen
  1. 4 Gavin and Stacey star visits Norwich M&S
  2. 5 Date revealed for when major city street will reopen
  3. 6 Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash
  4. 7 Wanted man found after police helicopter searches city
  5. 8 Man stabbed in city churchyard
  6. 9 Tesco city centre store remains closed due to 'network issues'
  7. 10 City bar offering free meals for grandparents this weekend

Outside there is a large driveway, offering parking for several vehicles, and a garage which is accessed by its original wooden double doors.

Rear garden of number 17, Christchurch Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £1.15m

The property enjoys a large and enclosed garden at the rear, with a lovely terrace - Credit: Brown&Co

View over the pond at the rear of Number 17, Christchurch Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £1.15m

The garden, which is mainly laid to lawn and has a lovely terrace, also features mature trees and a pretty pond - Credit: Brown&Co

At the rear of the property, the mature gardens are beautifully laid out and mainly laid to lawn with a mixture of fruit and specimen trees.

The large terrace is ideal for entertaining, offering fine views over the garden, there is also a pond, outhouse and two sheds. 

The property is being offered to market with no onward chain.

For more information contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Christchurch Road, Norwich
Guide price: £1,150,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871,
www.brown-co.com

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Range is set to open a new store in Neatmarket Retail Park, off Hall Road, in Norwich.

The Range announces opening date of second city store

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Waterloo,park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Live News

Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Road has reopened after four months of engineering works came to an end

Norwich Live News

City road reopens after four months of closures

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have moved from Gentleman's Walk to Orford Place nearby 

Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon