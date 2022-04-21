Three-bed flat with its own shop and views of Norwich Cathedral is for sale

This Grade II listed building, which offers a three-bed flat and retail space, once occupied by Milly J Shoes, is up for sale - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A Grade II listed building divided into retail space with a flat above has come up for sale in one of the oldest parts of the city.

The property, which comprises a ground-floor retail space and a three-bedroom residence above, is located in Tombland, which dates back to Anglo-Saxon times and was the site of one of the city's earliest markets.

The area is now well-known for its cobblestone streets, 'wonky' architecture and proximity to the Cathedral, as well as some of the city's best bars and independent shops - and now this three-bed property, for sale with Arnolds Keys for £425,000, could give new meaning to the phrase 'working from home'.

The ground-floor retail space - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The flat above is packed with period features - including, high ceilings, exposed beams and a feature fireplace - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The property is Grade II listed - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The retail unit was formerly occupied by Milly J Shoes and is situated on the ground floor. It has large display windows as well as air conditioning, basement storage and a single WC at the rear.

The three-bed flat on the upper floors has its own separate entrance and is accessed from Tombland Alley.

Inside, it offers attractive period features, such as a feature fireplace and exposed wooden beams, as well as lovely views overlooking Norwich Cathedral.

From the upstairs flat you can see out over Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The upstairs rooms offer period features and lovely views over Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The residential part of the building is accessed from the rear - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The space is well-arranged over three floors and provides a living area and kitchen on the first floor, a bedroom and bathroom on the second and two further bedrooms on the floor above.

PROPERTY FACTS

Tombland, Norwich

Guide price: £425,000

Arnolds Keys, 01603 950110

www.arnoldskeys.com