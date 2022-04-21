Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Three-bed flat with its own shop and views of Norwich Cathedral is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:15 AM April 21, 2022
Exterior of 12 Tombland, which has a retail space and three-bed flat above for sale for £425k

This Grade II listed building, which offers a three-bed flat and retail space, once occupied by Milly J Shoes, is up for sale - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A Grade II listed building divided into retail space with a flat above has come up for sale in one of the oldest parts of the city.

The property, which comprises a ground-floor retail space and a three-bedroom residence above, is located in Tombland, which dates back to Anglo-Saxon times and was the site of one of the city's earliest markets.

The area is now well-known for its cobblestone streets, 'wonky' architecture and proximity to the Cathedral, as well as some of the city's best bars and independent shops - and now this three-bed property, for sale with Arnolds Keys for £425,000, could give new meaning to the phrase 'working from home'.

Ground-floor retail space, formerly Milly J Shoes, at 12 Tombland in Norwich

The ground-floor retail space - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large living area with period features in a 3-bed flat for sale in Tombland, Norwich

The flat above is packed with period features - including, high ceilings, exposed beams and a feature fireplace - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Bedroom space in a 3-bed flat off Tombland in Norwich which is for sale for £425,000

The property is Grade II listed - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The retail unit was formerly occupied by Milly J Shoes and is situated on the ground floor. It has large display windows as well as air conditioning, basement storage and a single WC at the rear.

The three-bed flat on the upper floors has its own separate entrance and is accessed from Tombland Alley.

Inside, it offers attractive period features, such as a feature fireplace and exposed wooden beams, as well as lovely views overlooking Norwich Cathedral.

View from the top floors of 12 Tombland, which is for sale and from where you can look out over Norwich Cathedral

From the upstairs flat you can see out over Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Upstairs living space of 12 Tombland, Norwich, which is for sale for £425k

The upstairs rooms offer period features and lovely views over Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Black door at the rear of 12 Tombland, Norwich, which is for sale with its own retail space for £425,000

The residential part of the building is accessed from the rear - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The space is well-arranged over three floors and provides a living area and kitchen on the first floor, a bedroom and bathroom on the second and two further bedrooms on the floor above.

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.

PROPERTY FACTS
Tombland, Norwich
Guide price: £425,000
Arnolds Keys, 01603 950110
www.arnoldskeys.com

