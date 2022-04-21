Three-bed flat with its own shop and views of Norwich Cathedral is for sale
- Credit: Arnolds Keys
A Grade II listed building divided into retail space with a flat above has come up for sale in one of the oldest parts of the city.
The property, which comprises a ground-floor retail space and a three-bedroom residence above, is located in Tombland, which dates back to Anglo-Saxon times and was the site of one of the city's earliest markets.
The area is now well-known for its cobblestone streets, 'wonky' architecture and proximity to the Cathedral, as well as some of the city's best bars and independent shops - and now this three-bed property, for sale with Arnolds Keys for £425,000, could give new meaning to the phrase 'working from home'.
The retail unit was formerly occupied by Milly J Shoes and is situated on the ground floor. It has large display windows as well as air conditioning, basement storage and a single WC at the rear.
The three-bed flat on the upper floors has its own separate entrance and is accessed from Tombland Alley.
Inside, it offers attractive period features, such as a feature fireplace and exposed wooden beams, as well as lovely views overlooking Norwich Cathedral.
The space is well-arranged over three floors and provides a living area and kitchen on the first floor, a bedroom and bathroom on the second and two further bedrooms on the floor above.
For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Tombland, Norwich
Guide price: £425,000
Arnolds Keys, 01603 950110
www.arnoldskeys.com