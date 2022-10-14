Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Four-bed home with roof terrace is for sale near Norwich for £775k 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:01 PM October 14, 2022
1 The Loaning, Norwich, is for sale at a guide price of £775,000

1 The Loaning, Norwich, is for sale at a guide price of £775,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A four-bed home with its own roof terrace and room to improve has come up for sale near Norwich at a guide price of £775,000. 

Gareth Thomas, board of management partner at William H Brown Select, selling the home, says that the property “probably needs a bit of updating, but is in a great spot off Bracondale with plenty of space”. 

It’s tucked away in a quiet location and enjoys gorgeous gardens – although it’s still close enough to provide easy access to both the city centre and the A47. 

Huge light and airy entrance hall at a four-bed detached home for sale near Bracondale, Norwich, for £775k

The entrance hall is light and airy - Credit: William H Brown Select

Dining room on the ground-floor of a 4-bed family home for sale near Bracondale, Norwich, for £775k

The living space is well-arranged, with the dining space adjoining the garden room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Formal sitting room in a four-bed detached home for sale near Norwich for £775k

The sitting room is of a good size with a feature fireplace and a large window overlooking the rear gardens - Credit: William H Brown Select

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, cloakroom and sitting room on the ground floor, as well as separate garden and dining rooms. 

There is also a study, utility space and studio, which could make a fifth bedroom if required. 

The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and eye-level units, plus roll-top work surfaces and plenty of space for appliances. 

Kitchen/breakfast room in a 4-bed family home for sale off The Loaning, near Norwich, for £775k

The kitchen is well-fitted and offers lots of worktop space as well as space for appliances - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside the en suite shower room of a four-bed family home for sale off The Loaning, Norwich, for £775k

The master bedroom enjoys access to an en suite, while the further three bedrooms are served by a family bathroom - Credit: William H Brown Select

The bedrooms are accessed off the first-floor landing, which leads out to a balcony and also up to the loft space. 

The master bedroom has its own en suite shower room, which includes a bidet, and the remaining bedrooms are served by a family bathroom fitted with a panelled bath and shower over the top.

Bedroom three also has access to an outdoor roof terrace, which overlooks the large lawned gardens at the back.

Double bedroom with patio doors out to a roof terrace at a 4-bed family home for sale near Bracondale

Bedroom three has access to the roof terrace, which overlooks the gardens - Credit: William H Brown Select

Rear view of a substantial four-bed home for sale off The Loaning, near Bracondale, for £775k

One of the bedrooms leads out and on to a substantial roof terrace - Credit: William H Brown Select

View over the rear garden at 1, The Loaning, a four-bed home for sale off Bracondale, Norwich, for £775k

The property offers lovely lawned gardens with well-stocked beds and trees at the boundary - Credit: William H Brown Select

Outside, the property offers parking for several vehicles thanks to a garage and carport and it’s set back from the road. 

There are mature and spacious gardens to the rear and a summer house. 

William H Brown Select is holding an open house at the property on Saturday, October 22. 

For more information, contact William H Brown Select. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
The Loaning, Norwich 
Guide price: £775,000 
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797 
www.sequencehome.co.uk 

