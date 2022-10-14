Four-bed home with roof terrace is for sale near Norwich for £775k
- Credit: William H Brown Select
A four-bed home with its own roof terrace and room to improve has come up for sale near Norwich at a guide price of £775,000.
Gareth Thomas, board of management partner at William H Brown Select, selling the home, says that the property “probably needs a bit of updating, but is in a great spot off Bracondale with plenty of space”.
It’s tucked away in a quiet location and enjoys gorgeous gardens – although it’s still close enough to provide easy access to both the city centre and the A47.
Accommodation includes an entrance hall, cloakroom and sitting room on the ground floor, as well as separate garden and dining rooms.
There is also a study, utility space and studio, which could make a fifth bedroom if required.
The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and eye-level units, plus roll-top work surfaces and plenty of space for appliances.
The bedrooms are accessed off the first-floor landing, which leads out to a balcony and also up to the loft space.
Most Read
- 1 'Spectacularly awful' - Reports famous singer was 'rambling' and 'growling'
- 2 Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden
- 3 Workers abused and attacked with a cone by 'law-breaking' drivers
- 4 Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich city centre CANCELLED for 2022
- 5 Teen 'touch and go' in hospital after moped crash
- 6 Four arrested and three charged in series of Norwich drug raids
- 7 Café to stop food service after 16 years to focus on restored furniture
- 8 Seven people arrested in Norfolk county lines drugs crackdown
- 9 'Left in limbo': What now as Anglia Square proposal stutters?
- 10 Busy city centre road closes for bus bay works
The master bedroom has its own en suite shower room, which includes a bidet, and the remaining bedrooms are served by a family bathroom fitted with a panelled bath and shower over the top.
Bedroom three also has access to an outdoor roof terrace, which overlooks the large lawned gardens at the back.
Outside, the property offers parking for several vehicles thanks to a garage and carport and it’s set back from the road.
There are mature and spacious gardens to the rear and a summer house.
William H Brown Select is holding an open house at the property on Saturday, October 22.
For more information, contact William H Brown Select.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Loaning, Norwich
Guide price: £775,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797
www.sequencehome.co.uk