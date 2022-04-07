The moving window display in Norwich that people are flocking to visit

Alice Lee has created a mechanical racing pigeon window display in Elm Hill in collaboration with Norwich Men's Shed. - Credit: Gennadiy Ivanov

It boasts cobbled streets and independent shops, but now there is even more reason to take a stroll down Elm Hill in Norwich.

Illustrator Alice Lee has created a mechanical racing pigeon window display at 20 Elm Hill in collaboration with Steve, Andy and Mike from Norwich Men's Shed.

The Norwich Men's Shed is a charity which offers a community space for men to connect, converse and create.

The mechanical theatre is in two parts, with one side showing pigeons training and the other about race day.

It will be on display in the window of 20 Elm Hill until April 30. - Credit: Alice Lee

It is the second time Alice has worked with the group as they also collaborated for Holly Bodmer's Peregrinations project at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2021.

Alice said: "The reaction has been really positive and the aim is to get people to stop and look and to bring a smile to people's faces."

20 Elm Hill is residential and the owners let artists showcase in their bay windows for free.

The current work is switched on from Monday to Saturday 10am until 4pm until April 30.