Opinion
5 reasons why I love living in NR2
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
After living in the Golden Triangle in Norwich's NR2 postcode for the last two years I would not want to live anywhere else in the city.
From fantastic independent pubs and restaurants to a diverse and friendly neighbourhood, it is clear to see why demand is so high to rent and buy properties there.
1. The people
I always feel safe when walking around my neighbourhood and have found others living there friendly.
It is a lively area with many young families, professionals and students living in NR2, and Unthank Road in particular is bustling on weekends.
2. Independent cafés, pubs, shops and restaurants
You don't need to go into the city centre if you want to enjoy top notch food and drink.
From traditional boozers such as the Rose Tavern to the Earlham, where you can get lovely cocktails too, we are spoilt for choice with pubs.
There are also great cafés and restaurants, such as Connaught Kitchen and Blue Joanna, and independent shops, including Rambling Wild in Unthank Road, which sells flowers and gifts.
3. Easy walking distance to the city centre
The Golden Triangle has a neighbourhood feel while also being a short walk from the city centre and all its shops and attractions.
If you don't fancy walking or have heavy bags you can hop on the 25 or 26 bus.
4. The green spaces
It is clear to see why the area is so popular with families with so many luscious green spaces.
This includes Chapelfield Gardens, Heigham Park and hidden haven the Plantation Garden off Earlham Road.
5. Community events
There is a real community feel in the area, with Facebook group 'NR2 Community Page' keeping locals up to date.
The fourth annual NR2 yard sale trail is set to take place on Saturday, July 16 from 10am to 4pm.