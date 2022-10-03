Revealed: Norwich's favourite artists according to Spotify

Adele and Harry Styles are among Norwich's favourite artists - Credit: PA

Norwich's favourite musicians have been revealed in a new study using Spotify data.

Using the streaming service's audience insights, researchers at Replay Poker discovered the size of each artist's fanbase in the city.

The top-ranking artist was Ed Sheeran, with an estimated 10,200 fans in Norwich, who regularly listen to his music.

Sheeran grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk and in 2021 became the first British solo artist to spend a year at number one in the Official Charts with his combined hits.

He has won, among other awards, four Grammys and seven Brits.

The silver medal was taken by Taylor Swift with about 5,700 fans and the bronze by Adele with about 5,400 fans.

Swift has won 11 Grammys and 34 American Music Awards. Adele has won 15 Grammys and 12 Brits.

In the remaining top 10 were Harry Styles, Rihanna, Drake and Billie Eilish with between 5,300 and 4,100 fans.