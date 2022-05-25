Norwich man wins jackpot on BBC game show Pointless

Quiz

Ed, from Norwich, and his housemate Manny, won £9,500 on the BBC game show Pointless. - Credit: BBC/Remarkable Entertainment

A Norwich man has won more than £9,000 during his appearance on the BBC game show Pointless.

Ed, who grew up in the city and went to Notre Dame High School, appeared on the show which is co-hosted by Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong, on Tuesday, May 24.

Pointless, which is in its 27th series, is a quiz that puts obscure knowledge to the test, with contestants needing to score as low as they possibly can to win.

Ed was competing alongside his friend and housemate, Manny.

And in the space of just one episode, the pair, who are currently living in London, breezed their way to the final round.

The pointless question for the £9,500 jackpot was words ending in "bby", "ddy" and "ggy".

The pair's winning pointless answer was the word 'smoggy'.

Before scooping the prize, Ed said he would use the winnings to go travelling in South America.