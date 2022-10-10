Fowl to fashion: Five Norwich Instagram accounts everyone should follow

There are lots of Norwich-themed Instagram accounts to enjoy - Credit: Antony Kelly

Do you wish your social media would more accurately reflect your love for the weird and wonderful Norwich? Look no further.

Here are five city-focused Instagram accounts that everyone from Norwich should follow.

1. Norwichers in Norwich

Aiming to capture the street style of those walking in the fine city, this account showcasing the fashion of locals was started in March 2021.

With pictures taken from behind the subject, the eclectic style of the city is on display while maintaining the anonymity of the page's muses.

2. WyrdNorwich

This street photography page celebrating the city's oddities was started two years ago in October 2020 and is curated by Meg and Rob.

They showcase everything from infamous graffiti and a Golden Triangle cat to a dachshund dressed as a hot dog and unique Halloween decorations.

3. Love Norwich Food

For those wanting to get into the local food scene, this page run by professional chef Zena Leech-Carlton is perfect - showcasing restaurants, coffee shops and street food vendors alike.

The attached website has a directory of everywhere to eat in Norwich as well as the chance to book one of the four walking tours on offer.

4. Brew & Friends

This account is run by Brew, a stationery and print store owned by Ellie Mullins, for curated makers' markets and workshops in the city.

It is a great way to find new small and independent businesses based in Norwich making everything from ceramics, jewellery and soap to art, dried flowers and more.

5. Pigeons of Norwich

Pigeon fans are flocking to this page to celebrate the friendly fowl in Norwich. The account was started in March of this year.

Each bird, whether they be stealing chips or perched on someone's lap, is rated on a scale of one to 10 - though the requirements of the rating remain unclear.