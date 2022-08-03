Big Brother contestants from Norfolk and where they are now

Here is a look back at some of Norfolk's Big Brother contestants and where they are now - Credit: PA

It has been announced that reality TV show Big Brother will be returning to our screens next year on ITV 2.

The long-running series garnered a huge following since it was first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 before being axed years later in 2018 by Channel 5 bosses.

With the news it is returning, here is a look at where Big Brother's Norfolk contestants are now.

1. Jon Tickle

Norwich-born Jon Tickle appeared on Big Brother in 2003 and lasted 29 days before being evicted - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Norwich-born Jon Tickle rose to fame on the fourth series of Big Brother in 2003.

The physics graduate went on to co-present Brainiac: Science Abuse on Sky One.

He returned to the Big Brother house in 2015 as part of a time warp task.

The 48-year-old has worked for several years for British Gas as an information technician and is currently a patron of the Science And Technology Regional Organisation in Surrey.

2. Cameron Cole

Cameron Cole, from Norwich, was crowned the winner of the last Big Brother series in 2018.

He went into the final as the bookies' favourite to win and after a public vote, he was named the winner of the 19th series of the Channel 5 reality show.

The vlogger continues to have a large online following with more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

He also dabbled as a podcast host, although this only lasted one episode.

3. Craig Coates

Craig Coates in 2006 at his salon in Norwich - Credit: Archant © 2006

Cromer's Craig Coates was one of the most talked about housemates in Big Brother in 2005.

The hairdresser struck up a close friendship with eventual winner Anthony Hutton and made it to week 11.

After leaving the house Coates opened up his own hairdressers in Norwich but he left the profession in 2013 to join the Royal Navy.

4. Eugene Sully

Eugene Sully, originally from Crawley, entered the Big Brother house on day 29 in season six.

He went on to become the runner-up in the series and reached the final four alongside Norfolk's Craig Coates.

The contestant went on to forge a career working for the BBC as a senior broadcast engineer and senior satellite engineer, working across East Anglia which saw him based in Norwich for several years.