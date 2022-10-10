Norfolk antique yard restores carousel horses in new TV series

Norfolk Antique and Reclamation Centre is taking centre stage in a new Channel 4 show (Pictured: Owner Daniel Dawson-Gordon) - Credit: Channel 4

A Norfolk antique yard featuring in a new More4 series kicked off with a set of carousel horses being restored and a painting being discovered hidden beneath a new work.

The Antiques Yard is following Daniel Dawson-Gordon, who runs Norfolk Antique and Reclamation Centre near Norwich, as he buys, restores and sells pieces of history - stopping them from ending up in landfill.

The first episode, which aired on October 6, saw the self-taught restorer turn Britain's neglected past into gold.

Dan went to Looses Emporium in Norwich where he bought a rare and collectable Ariel 3 tricycle moped and 12 fairground carousel horses from 1860.

Norfolk Antique and Reclamation Centre on Salhouse Road in Norwich will feature in a new More4 show - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Dawson-Gordon said of his restoration style: "They could go off to a traditional restorer and they would look immaculate - I like to put the integrity back but still keep that old knackered look."

A radiographer, Don Applegate, then came to the reclamation yard to scan some of Dan's treasures, including taxidermy and paintings, to try and discover their secrets.

The pair found another painting under a portrait of Madonna and child.

It turned out to be a portrait of Antonietta Gonzalez, a member of the 16th-century French court with werewolf syndrome - which causes excessive hair growth.

Daniel Dawson-Gordon is starring in The Antiques Yard on More4 - Credit: Channel 4

Mr Dawson-Gordon then travelled to London to sell a footplate from a Second World War battleship.

The antique dealer he sold to praised Dan's work, saying: "People don't know how important it is that people like Dan save things that are being scrapped. They're irreplaceable and priceless."

The yard was then visited by two restorers from Detroit in Michigan, friends of Dan who came to make a big purchase.

They took a shining to some old library shelves that were made into bar carts, some Indian film lamps and porcelain troughs.

The next episode of The Antiques Yard is airing on More4 on October 13 at 9pm.