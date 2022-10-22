Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Norwich's rich history will be explored in an episode of a new More 4 show presented by Sir Tony Robinson.
Museum of Us is a detective story meets design challenge, asking ordinary people from one street to investigate and curate a museum about the history of their ‘ordinary’ residential road.
The Blackadder star leads a team made up of a historian, a designer and a curator, who work alongside local people to explore their connection with the street before gathering evidence to tell its story and learn how it fits into Britain’s national history.
In the Norwich episode, the team explore Calvert Street, and they worked alongside the Museum of Norwich for the programme.
Tony Robinson said: “Museum of Us will be celebrating the lives, the histories and the ingenuity of ordinary people, and bringing communities together to make something wonderful. I'm thrilled to be involved.”
The series has already begun but the Norwich-focused episode will air on Monday, November 7 at 9pm on More4.
The other locations explored include Birmingham, Bristol and Aberystwyth.