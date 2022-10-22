Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:00 PM October 22, 2022
Museum Of US. S1. Sir Tony Robinson in Calvert Street, Norwich.

A new More4 show presented by Sir Tony Robinson will explore the history of Norwich's Calvert Street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Norwich's rich history will be explored in an episode of a new More 4 show presented by Sir Tony Robinson.

Museum of Us is a detective story meets design challenge, asking ordinary people from one street to investigate and curate a museum about the history of their ‘ordinary’ residential road.

Norwich locals worked alongside Sir Tony Robinson and his team to curate a pop-up museum

Norwich locals worked alongside Sir Tony Robinson and his team to curate a pop-up museum - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Blackadder star leads a team made up of a historian, a designer and a curator, who work alongside local people to explore their connection with the street before gathering evidence to tell its story and learn how it fits into Britain’s national history.

In the Norwich episode, the team explore Calvert Street, and they worked alongside the Museum of Norwich for the programme.

Norwich locals worked alongside Sir Tony Robinson and his team to curate a pop-up museum at St Mary's Works

Norwich locals worked alongside Sir Tony Robinson and his team to curate a pop-up museum at St Mary's Works - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tony Robinson said: “Museum of Us will be celebrating the lives, the histories and the ingenuity of ordinary people, and bringing communities together to make something wonderful. I'm thrilled to be involved.”

Museum of Us will explore the history of Calvert Street in Norwich

Museum of Us will explore the history of Calvert Street in Norwich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The series has already begun but the Norwich-focused episode will air on Monday, November 7 at 9pm on More4. 

Museum of Us. S1.Sir Tony Robinson in St Mary's Works in Norwich

Sir Tony Robinson at the pop-up museum created for the More4 show Museum of Us - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown 2022

The other locations explored include Birmingham, Bristol and Aberystwyth.

