'The shopping looks great' - EastEnders family plans move to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:00 AM February 1, 2022
Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) wants to move to Norwich with his daughter. 

An EastEnders family is planning to swap Albert Square for East Anglia and move to Norwich after the son was arrested.

Harvey Monroe was seen trying to persuade his daughter Dana to move away from Walford in Monday night's episode (January 31).

It comes after son Aaron was put behind bars for a failed far-right plot to plant a bomb in The Argee Bhajee Indian restaurant.

Daughter Dana (Barbara Smith) is not so keen to move to Norwich. 

Speaking to Dana, taxi driver Harvey showed her his laptop with some properties in the fine city and said: "This one looks pretty cool what do you reckon?

"The shopping looks great in Norwich and it is only half an hour from the seaside."

Dana did not seem so keen at the thought of leaving London, especially as she has just discovered she is pregnant with ex-boyfriend Bobby Beale's baby. 

