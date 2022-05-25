Plastic fantastic: Lego Norwich Castle which took 500 hours to plan

The Lego castle, created by Austin Goreham, on display at Norwich Castle - Credit: Denise Bradley

A dinky detailed Lego mock-up of a much-loved Norwich landmark is on display for the public to enjoy.

The hard work, determination and patience of Austin Goreham has brought the miniature model of Norwich Castle, made up of 5,000 Lego pieces, to life.

Austin, who is head of planning and performance at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, was inspired to undertake the mammoth challenge by the Norwich Castle: Royal Palace Reborn project to return the Keep to its original Norman layout.

Austin's Lego Norwich Castle took more than 500 hours to design and a further 20 hours to build - Credit: Denise Bradley

His model measures at just 32cm square - a fraction of the size of the real deal - and it is now on display in Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

It sits pride of place on a plinth in the central Rotunda area of the museum galleries, so the public can view his masterpiece.

He hopes it inspires young Lego enthusiasts to build something special and showcases the exciting plans for the transformation of Norwich Castle through the £13.5m Royal Palace Reborn project, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Austin Goreham with his 32cm square model of Norwich Castle, made entirely of Lego - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Austin explained how his love of the Castle and passion for Lego came together for the project: "I still find my imagination and curiosity soars whenever I visit.

"As I read about the grand plans for the restoration of the Keep, the enthusiastic child in me returned and with it stirred another passion from my childhood - I could use Lego to build a detailed version of the castle.”

The replica was designed using specialist digital software, using a 3D drone picture of the castle to create a detailed blueprint.

He spent about 500 hours over two years working on the design, and a further 20 hours to build it from second-hand bricks acquired from all over Europe.

Austin Goreham estimates that it took him around 500 hours to design his Lego model of Norwich Castle - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

He used a 3D picture of the model to painstakingly produce a blueprint to build the castle from - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Cllr John Ward, chairman of the Norfolk Joint Museums Committee, said: "Austin’s dedication in creating this model is a great example of how much Norwich Castle means to the people of Norwich and Norfolk.

"Congratulations and thanks to Austin for his time and ingenuity in creating such a fantastic engagement tool for our Royal Palace Reborn project."

Other Norwich castle-inspired creations

Liz Elmore, communications manager Norfolk Museums Service, said the team were "really flattered" by the creation, adding: "It's lovely thing.

"We're touched that someone has spent so much of their free time creating something so lovely and letting us have it on display so other people can be inspired by it as well.

Communications officer Liz Elmore with the Lego castle - Credit: Denise Bradley

"There's no better home for it than here.

"We'd love to see anything that people create. We've had castle cakes, sandcastles, and even a snow castle when the Beast From the East swept in.

"This one is the most dedicated we've had so far.

"It's incredible. I wouldn't know where to start.

The Lego flag atop Austin's Norwich Castle model - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Over the last two years Austin has kept us updated with how things are going.

"We can't wait to open up the castle and show the public all the work that's been going on.

"People will be amazed when they see how much work has been put in."

More than 5,000 pieces make up the Lego version of Norwich Castle - Credit: Denise Bradley



