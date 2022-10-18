Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich actor who starred in Netflix film lands role in Amazon Prime sitcom

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:27 PM October 18, 2022
Kayne Lee Harrison stars as DC Sam Dymond in Elzaz on Amazon Prime. 

A Norwich-born actor who appeared in a hit Netflix film has since seen a lot of doors open for him.

Kayne Lee Harrison, 33, grew up in the city and while studying plumbing at City College Norwich he would sneak into his friend's drama classes.

His latest project is Amazon Prime sitcom Elzaz, with all eight episodes released on October 31. 

It has been a busy year for Kayne Lee Harrison since starring in Resort to Love on Netflix. 

It is about a young wizard exploring the highs and lows of the mortal world and he stars as DC Sam Dymond - a detective in the magical world.

Mr Harrison said: "It has a very British slapstick feel like Blackadder and Fry and Laurie."

It is directed by Patrick Murray and written by Jazymn Barlow and the cast includes Emmerdale actor Bhasker Patel.

Mr Harrison also starred in Netflix rom-com Resort to Love alongside Christina Milian and Jay Pharoah last year.

L-R: Shana Farrow, Christina Milian, Kayne Lee Harrison and Tymberlee Hill on set of Resort to Love. 

Mr Harrison, who now lives in Kent to be closer to London for work, said: "Resort To Love was a stepping stone to other projects.

"Next year I am doing thriller film Beautiful Kill which I am very excited about too." 

