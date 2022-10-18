Norwich actor who starred in Netflix film lands role in Amazon Prime sitcom
- Credit: Supplied
A Norwich-born actor who appeared in a hit Netflix film has since seen a lot of doors open for him.
Kayne Lee Harrison, 33, grew up in the city and while studying plumbing at City College Norwich he would sneak into his friend's drama classes.
His latest project is Amazon Prime sitcom Elzaz, with all eight episodes released on October 31.
It is about a young wizard exploring the highs and lows of the mortal world and he stars as DC Sam Dymond - a detective in the magical world.
Mr Harrison said: "It has a very British slapstick feel like Blackadder and Fry and Laurie."
It is directed by Patrick Murray and written by Jazymn Barlow and the cast includes Emmerdale actor Bhasker Patel.
Mr Harrison also starred in Netflix rom-com Resort to Love alongside Christina Milian and Jay Pharoah last year.
Mr Harrison, who now lives in Kent to be closer to London for work, said: "Resort To Love was a stepping stone to other projects.
Most Read
- 1 Milk poured on M&S staff in city centre
- 2 Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country
- 3 Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house
- 4 City road to close as zebra crossing is installed
- 5 Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours
- 6 Police called in over NR3 neighbour's dispute
- 7 Car racks up fines after being left in loading bay for TWO WEEKS
- 8 Egg-lobbing yobs are BACK much to fury of homeowners
- 9 Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S
- 10 Man charged with using threatening behaviour after city road blocked
"Next year I am doing thriller film Beautiful Kill which I am very excited about too."