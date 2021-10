Quiz

Published: 11:15 AM October 23, 2021

How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out. - Credit: Archant

From Colman's to the Canaries, there's a lot to know about Norwich.

Are you Norwich born and bred? Or have you lived here long enough that you think you know the city through and through?

It's time to test how much you know about our fine city.

How did you do? Let us know in the comments.