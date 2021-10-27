News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Do you remember when Chapelfield (now Chantry Place) first opened?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:00 PM October 27, 2021   
Chapelfield Shopping Centre opening.Robert Cook of The Friends of the Earth protests at the opening.

Chapelfield Shopping Centre opening in 2005. Robert Cook of The Friends of the Earth protested at the opening. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

It arrived in a storm of excitement and controversy - but can you remember the day Chapelfield shopping centre, now called Chantry Place, first opened in Norwich?

Robert Cook of Norwich Friends of the Earth protested over concerns about the centre's environmental impact, while shoppers saved up cash for the big opening on September 21, 2005, including Laura Boswell, who this newspaper followed as she spent £1,000.

The EDP cover's Laura Boswell's shopping trip.

The EDP cover's Laura Boswell's shopping trip. - Credit: Local Recall

Ms Boswell, who was then a foreign exchange consultant at Thomas Cook in St Stephen's Street, had saved £20 per week to spend in the centre's sparkling new shops, and said she had been "dreaming" of having hundreds of pounds to spend while seeing Chapelfield in construction.

Laura Boswell took two days off for the opening of the Chapelfield development to spend over £1,000.

Laura Boswell took two days off for the opening of the Chapelfield development to spend over £1,000. - Credit: Archant © 2004

Laura Boswell took two days off for the opening of the Chapelfield development to spend over £1,000 she had saved. 

Laura Boswell took two days off for the opening of the Chapelfield development to spend over £1,000 she had saved. - Credit: Archant Â© 2004

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield.

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield.

On opening day, thousands of shopaholics were entertained by stilt walkers and dressed-up characters as they visited the newest addition to the Norwich shopping scene. 

Chapelfield Shopping Centre opening.The first shoppers wait to go in.Photo:Antony KellyCopy:Fo

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield. - Credit: Archant

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield.

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2005

First views inside the House of Fraser store under construction in the Chapelfield development in No

First views inside the House of Fraser store under construction in the Chapelfield development in Norwich. - Credit: Archant © 2004

House of Fraser CEO John Coleman, <correct> centre, with Duncan Bower, right, from developers

House of Fraser CEO John Coleman, with Duncan Bower, right, from the shopping centre's developers. - Credit: Archant © 2004

Chapelfield Shopping Centre opening.The first shoppers.Photo:Antony KellyCopy:For: EDP newsE

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield on opening day. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2005

Chapelfield Shopping Centre opening.The first shoppers rush in.Photo:Antony KellyCopy:For: EDP

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield on opening day. - Credit: Archant

Construction work taking place at the Chapelfield development in Norwich Picture: James Bass Cop

Construction work taking place at the Chapelfield development in Norwich. - Credit: EDP/ Archant © 2003

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield on opening day.

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield on opening day. - Credit: Archant Library

The Chapelfield development nears completion for the September opening deadline.Photo: Bill Smith

The Chapelfield development nears completion for the September opening deadline. - Credit: Archant © 2005

Construction work taking place at the Chapelfield development in NorwichPicture: James BassCop

Construction work taking place at the Chapelfield development in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library

Work continues on construction of the Chapelfield development in Norwich.Photo: Bill SmithCopy:

Work continues on construction of the Chapelfield development in Norwich. - Credit: Archant © 2004


Nostalgia
Norwich News

