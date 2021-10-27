Do you remember when Chapelfield (now Chantry Place) first opened?

Published: 2:00 PM October 27, 2021

Chapelfield Shopping Centre opening in 2005. Robert Cook of The Friends of the Earth protested at the opening. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2005

It arrived in a storm of excitement and controversy - but can you remember the day Chapelfield shopping centre, now called Chantry Place, first opened in Norwich?

Robert Cook of Norwich Friends of the Earth protested over concerns about the centre's environmental impact, while shoppers saved up cash for the big opening on September 21, 2005, including Laura Boswell, who this newspaper followed as she spent £1,000.

The EDP cover's Laura Boswell's shopping trip. - Credit: Local Recall

Ms Boswell, who was then a foreign exchange consultant at Thomas Cook in St Stephen's Street, had saved £20 per week to spend in the centre's sparkling new shops, and said she had been "dreaming" of having hundreds of pounds to spend while seeing Chapelfield in construction.

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield.

On opening day, thousands of shopaholics were entertained by stilt walkers and dressed-up characters as they visited the newest addition to the Norwich shopping scene.

