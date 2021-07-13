News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fountains flowing at last at popular city park

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:28 PM July 13, 2021   
David Church with his grandson Henry Church enjoying the fountains at Waterloo Park in Norwich.

David Church with his grandson Henry Church enjoying the fountains at Waterloo Park in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

City dwellers, families and dog walkers can swap the hustle and bustle for the peace and tranquility of water in a revamped park feature.

The fountains are flowing in front of the Waterloo Park pavilion after the paved area and central water attraction was cleaned up by Norwich City Council.

Margaret Bevan, a volunteer at Friends of Waterloo Park, said the improvements, as well as volunteers, council staff and school children enhancing the flower beds, put the park in a good position to win a Green Flag award this year.

The group was started around 2018 in a bid to improve the Grade II*-listed park off Angel Road.

Ms Bevan said: "It is a dream come true. When we started the group we wanted to get the community involved."

School children from Angel Road Infant School planting sunflower seeds in Waterloo Park in Norwich.

School children from Angel Road Infant School planting sunflower seeds in Waterloo Park in Norwich. - Credit: Friends of Waterloo Park

Organised sports teams and fitness classes regularly use the park and the friends group wants to expand recreational space next to the play area and splash pad in the old bowling green area.

Alexander with his dog Rosie enjoying the fountains at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle B

Alexander with his dog Rosie enjoying the fountains at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Rosie the dog enjoying at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Rosie the dog enjoying at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Joolz Bailey and Dave Garson with their dogs Yogi and Dolly Parton at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Pict

Joolz Bailey and Dave Garson with their dogs Yogi and Dolly Parton at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden



David Church with his grandson Henry Church enjoying the fountains at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden


Norwich News

