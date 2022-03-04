'Amazing what you can find' - Explorer lists top hidden landmarks in city

Jack Stalley, who spends his spare time exploring the lost relics of Norwich. - Credit: Jack Stalley

From hidden paintings to submerged lamp posts, one Norwich explorer has made it his job to uncover all of the city's hidden architectural gems.

Two years ago, Jack Stalley was inspired to take a closer look at the city he calls home by a Big Issue seller who told him of some of the hidden landmarks in Norwich's riverside area when he was looking for something to do with his day.

And he has not looked back since after first discovering the "Louisiana-style" house on the river near the Queen of Icini, going on to find locations across the city and post them on Facebook.

A "Louisiana-style" house found by the river near the Queen of Iceni pub. - Credit: Jack Stalley

Mr Stalley is now hoping to create an augmented reality game on the Real Note app, leaving a message or picture on each landmark for other explorers to find.

He said: "I was stuck where to go a few years back and a Big Issue seller told me to walk along the riverside as there was a lot of weird and strange landmarks.

"And from there I never looked back, Norwich streets are designed in a way that you might not see a lot of things, but it's amazing what you can find."

Angel painting

The small painted statue of an angel under the pump works in Norwich. - Credit: Jack Stalley

Found by Mr Stalley when he paddleboarded from the outside of Norwich to the centre, he says there is a painting of an angel accompanied by a number of fire extinguishers under the New Mills pumping station.

Submerged lamp post

The River Wensum by St Georges Bridge. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Another gem found on Mr Stalley's paddle, he says a submerged lamp post which still lights up can be found in the water near the bridge over the River Wensum on St Georges Street.

Old castle steps

The old Norwich Castle steps. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

While attached to probably the most recognisable building in the city, Mr Stalley has grown fond of these ancient steps to Norwich Castle, which give a different perspective to the iconic landmark.

Princes Street concrete keyboard

Keyboard embedded in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

The opportunistic handiwork of digital artist Molly Sole is one of Mr Stalley's favourite alternative city landmarks.

When pavement was being laid in Princes Street, the former NUA student took the opportunity to put her own mark on the street, leaving a keyboard to be forever embedded in the cement.

Keyboard embedded in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Secret Tombland church

St Mary the Less as seen from Tombland in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

The next thing on Mr Stalley's list is the "Strangers Church" which he says is a hidden church in Tombland which was once used by Dutch settlers.

Mr Stalley is still looking for the church so anyone with information should email him at: jackstalley91@gmail.com