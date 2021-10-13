Gallery
Norwich nostalgia: Tombland through the decades
At the heart of Norwich, Tombland is now home to some great restaurants, pubs and cocktails bars.
The busy hub also houses Norwich Cathedral, which has played host to many historic events over the centuries.
The name 'Tombland' stems from two Old English words meaning 'empty space' - and the area was originally the site of an Anglo-Saxon market.
Notable events in Tombland's history include the royal visits and the day cameras and lights took to the aisles of Norwich Cathedral back in November, 1975.
The winter day saw choirs from Norwich schools took part in Songs of Praise filmed by the BBC outside broadcasts unit.
Tombland is also home to the Maid's Head Hotel, which has been welcoming guests since the 12th century.
It is thought to be the oldest hostelry in England, built to house important guests to the Cathedral.
Over the centuries, it has sheltered such famous names as Elizabeth I, Edward the Black Prince, and Catherine of Aragon.
Further afield these two stalls were the subject of some controversy in Tombland.
The Markets Committee of Norwich City Council ordered the stalls to be replaced by caravan-style units which were are easily moveable.
Traders were told that the stalls pictured had to be removed by the end of October, 1963.
But two of them stated that their new stalls would not be ready before Christmas that year.