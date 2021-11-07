Interactive poppy trail launched to remember fallen soldiers

The bravery of men who were killed in the First World War will be brought to life in a new interactive poppy trail.

In the two weeks running up to Remembrance Sunday, Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has teamed up with Thorpe History Group and the Royal British Legion (RBL) for the project.

The interactive trail can be viewed online on phones or by following a static map.

It is the culmination of a huge amount of work undertaken to trace the history of men killed in the war, all of whom lived in Thorpe St Andrew.

One of the poppies on the trail in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

All 55 poppies on the trail relate to a separate individual and the boards have been located, where possible, at homes that relate to the soldiers.

Thorpe St Andrew mayor Sue Lawn, who launched the trail last weekend, said: "So much has gone into researching these soldiers.

"By locating the poppy boards around the town it means that many people are able to interact with some or all of the trail.

"By being able to find out more information about each man, it really does bring the past alive.

"We are delighted to partner with Thorpe History Group and the RBL on this amazing project."

Thorpe St Andrew mayor Sue Lawn is pictured on the left - Credit: Submitted

As walkers follow the trail, the boards each have a separate QR code which is possible to be scanned.

It will then take users to a page on the town council's website where more photos and information are available on the soldier.

Dale Wiseman has led the poppy trail project alongside John Balls on behalf of Thorpe History Group.

He has been heavily involved in the search and the development of the poppy boards.

Mr Wiseman said: "It's great to be able to walk around town, particularly on a lovely autumn day, and spend a few moments finding out about some of the brave men who died so young.

"We are always looking to find new and exciting ways to engage with particularly younger people, and this project dies exactly that."

The interactive trail can be found online at www.thorpestandrew-tc.gov.uk/poppy-trail-map/