City community theatre group celebrate 50th anniversary

Join us on a journey through the decades with members of Thorpe Players who are celebrating their golden anniversary with a special show in October.

These photographs feature one of their productions from each of the decades which have given so much pleasure to so many people.

Originally formed in response to a request from a minister at Thorpe St Andrew Church who wanted to perform a dramatic act of worship, the first production in 1972 was The York Mystery Play.

Thorpe Players' performance of The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Murder Mystery (quite a name!), 1989 - Credit: Thorpe Players

Thorpe Players performance of The Importance of Being Earnest, 1991 - Credit: Thorpe Players

It was such a success that the following year Murder at the Vicarage by Agatha Christie was performed at the Roxley Hall, where the Players have been based ever since.

Under its original name, Thorpe St Andrew Parish Drama Group, both religious and secular dramas were performed over the next few years.

In 1983 the name was changed to Thorpe Players and in the following years since, they have offered a variety of productions to cater for the local community and wider audiences.

Memorable landmarks included performing Dad’s Army and Jack the Ripper at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich.

Thorpe Players performance of ‘Allo ‘Allo, 2001 - Credit: Thorpe Players

Thorpe Players performance of Dad’s Army, 2011 - Credit: Thorpe Players

We have much to thank Thorpe Players for.

They have staged dramas, comedies, musicals, pantomimes, revues, murder mysteries and commemorative events – as well as having a thriving social side.

Jan Jones told me: “We took part in the Lord Mayor’s Procession for many years, enjoying success in being awarded trophies, including overall best float, on several occasions.

“We have a close relationship with Thorpe St Andrew Town Council and Thorpe St Andrew Episcopi Church supporting both at community events,” she said.

Thorpe Players performance of Ladies Day, 2022 - Credit: Michael Button

Next month the Players celebrate their history by featuring extracts and songs from previous productions, paying homage to all those who have taken part in their performances or loved their shows over the years.

If you were a member they would love to see you at this very special show on Thursday October 13, Friday October 14 and Saturday October 15. All the details can be found on www.thorpe-players.co.uk.