Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

7 things you could do in Norwich in the 90s that you can't do now

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:30 AM February 26, 2022
Norwich is a far cry from how it looked in the age of Britpop and Friends.

Here are some of the things you were able to do in the city in the 1990s that you can't do anymore. 

1. Eat at Pizza One, Pancakes Too

A trip to Pizza One Pancakes Too was an after school treat Picture: Natasha Lyster

Pizza One, Pancakes Too has been replaced in Tombland with Zizzi - Credit: EDP 2002

This is the restaurant Norwich Evening News readers would most like to see reopen. The former Tombland eatery enjoyed its glory days in the 1990s but is still fondly thought of by many city dwellers who can remember eating there. The building is now home to Zizzi. 

2. Shop at Woolworths

PEOPLE WAITING FOR WOOLWORTHS ON ST STEPHENS STREET TO OPEN ON BOXING DAY TO SHOP IN THEIR SALE.

People waiting to go into Woolworths for its 1999 Boxing Day Sale. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The chain had several stores across Norwich including a branch in St Stephens Street and later a Big W in Riverside. The company fell into administration in 2008 and its stores closed over the next two years. 

3. Feel the magic at Disney

Disney Store, Norwich Castle Mall. Sep 1993

The opening of the Disney Store in Castle Mall in September 1993 - Credit: Archant

While the Chantry Place branch closed in 2021, there was a larger store in Castle Mall in the 90s. It opened in 1993 and is remembered by many for its huge selection of soft toys at the back of the shop. 

4. Swim at St Augustine's pool

St Augustine's Swimming Centre. Date: May 1996

St Augustine's Swimming Centre in 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

This is the place where many people living in Norwich learned to swim. The pool was opened in 1961 and closed in 1996. The building it was in was later demolished to make room for a shopping parade. 

5. See a film in Prince of Wales Road

The ABC cinema in Norwich.

The cinema in Prince of Wales Road pictured in 1999. - Credit: Archant

The Prince of Wales Road site of the former nightclub Mercy was previously home to Norwich's longest-running cinema. Opened in 1923 as The Regent, the cinema was renamed ABC Norwich in 1961 before becoming a Cannon cinema in 1986. The cinema closed just before the millennium.

6. Shop in Bonds department store

Landmark store - Bonds of Norwich, owned by the John Lweis PartnershipPhoto: Bill Smith

Bonds of Norwich became John Lewis in 2001 - Credit: Bill Smith

This department store was opened in 1879, moving to the All Saints Green site during the Second World War. Hitting a rough patch in 1982, the store was taken over by John Lewis but remained Bonds until 2001 when it was rebranded as John Lewis.

7. Have a bite at Westlegate McDonald's

MCDONALDS IN WESTLEGATE, NORWICH.

McDonald's in Westlegate, Norwich, shut in 2006 - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Before it became commercial units and flats, Westlegate was home to a branch of McDonald's. The restaurant, which held many children's birthday parties, closed in 2006. The site is now home to Evans Cycles.

Do you remember any of these Norwich sights?

Nostalgia
Norwich News

