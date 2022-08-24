Have you heard the legend of the lucky Norwich nipple?

A nipple-shaped nubbin on a historic city wall is said to bring good luck to those who rub it.

The flint knapped wall in Bridewell Alley was built around 1405 and rumours have recently resurfaced about its power to bring good fortune.

The Norwich nipple in Bridewell Alley - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

It is believed that the superstition began when pupils from the Norwich School - which dates back to 1096 - started rubbing the wall to ensure their future success.

That was what Cheryl Cade was first told by her grandfather many years ago and reminded of during her work in the city centre.

The 52-year-old is a beer and cheese sommelier and offers tours of Norwich - which now includes a visit to the nipple.

She said: "This wall is one of the best examples of flint knapping in the country.

"I was on a tour one day and a gentleman stopped and said 'don't forget to rub the nipple' and he even showed me in a book.

"It is said to be linked with the Norwich School and the boys used to rub it for good luck.

"I do it on every tour now."