Historic wherry boat parts used to make new woodcraft items

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:30 PM January 23, 2022
Chairman, David Pratt, of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity, at work at the wood lathe. Picture

Chairman David Pratt of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity, at work at the wood lathe - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Spare parts from a much-loved Norfolk boat are being transformed into a range of craft goods. 

New South Walsham charity Wherry Woodturners has linked up with the Maud Trust to provide training sessions and demonstrations for woodturners of all ages and abilities. 

The charity create items to sell for the benefit of the Maud Trust.

The Maud is a traditional Norfolk Trading Wherry built in 1899 and is one of only two left sailing. 

Members of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity team up with the Wherry Maud Trust, to make items

Members of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity team up with the Wherry Maud Trust. From left are woodturners, Barry Prigmore, events; Simon Crutchley, secretary; and David Pratt, chairman; with Maud trustees, Nigel Gutteridge and Linda Pargeter - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

And the Wherry Woodturners have been supplied with a lathe from the the Association of Woodturners Great Britain so members can develop their skills.

The Wherry Maud

With her distinctive black sail, Wherry Maud is one of the best loved sights on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Andrew Stone

Old timber from spare parts of the Maud such as the decks and hull are used by the charity, which currently has 14 members, and 30 on the waiting list.

Members of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity team up with the Wherry Maud Trust, to make items

Members of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity team up with the Wherry Maud Trust. From left are woodturners, Barry Prigmore, events; Simon Crutchley, secretary; and David Pratt, chairman; with Maud trustees, Nigel Gutteridge and Linda Pargeter - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Chairman of the Wherry Woodturners, David Pratt, said: "Woodturning is one of those hobbies you can pick up at any age and there are no limits." 

An original piece of planking from the hull of the wherry Maud, dating 1899, removed during renovati

An original piece of planking from the hull of the wherry Maud, dating 1899, removed during renovation work, and given to the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity to make items for sale by the Wherry Maud Trust. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

To find out more about the charity based at South Walsham Village Hall, visit www.wherrywoodturners.org.

David Pratt, chairman of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity, with a clock made from a 120-year-o

David Pratt, chairman of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity, with a clock made from a 120-year-old english oak gatepost in South Walsham - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Simon Crutchley's pens he has turned from old wood. From front, a pen made from lignum vitae wood fr

Simon Crutchley's pens he has turned from old wood. From front, a pen made from lignum vitae wood from a Thames sailing boat in 1870; a pen made from 3,000year-old Norfolk bog yew; and a pen made from 4,000-year-old Norfolk bog oak - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Wherry Maud Trustee Linda Pargeter, with an original piece of planking from the hull of the wherry M

Wherry Maud Trustee Linda Pargeter, with an original piece of planking from the hull of the wherry Maud, dating 1899, removed during renovation work, and given to the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity to make items for sale by the Wherry Maud Trust - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Simon Crutchley of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity, with some pens he has turned from old woo

Simon Crutchley of the Wherry Woodturners Norfolk charity, with some pens he has turned from old wood - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

