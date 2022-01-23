Gallery
Historic wherry boat parts used to make new woodcraft items
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
Spare parts from a much-loved Norfolk boat are being transformed into a range of craft goods.
New South Walsham charity Wherry Woodturners has linked up with the Maud Trust to provide training sessions and demonstrations for woodturners of all ages and abilities.
The charity create items to sell for the benefit of the Maud Trust.
The Maud is a traditional Norfolk Trading Wherry built in 1899 and is one of only two left sailing.
And the Wherry Woodturners have been supplied with a lathe from the the Association of Woodturners Great Britain so members can develop their skills.
Old timber from spare parts of the Maud such as the decks and hull are used by the charity, which currently has 14 members, and 30 on the waiting list.
Chairman of the Wherry Woodturners, David Pratt, said: "Woodturning is one of those hobbies you can pick up at any age and there are no limits."
To find out more about the charity based at South Walsham Village Hall, visit www.wherrywoodturners.org.
