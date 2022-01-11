Remember these rock'n'roll fundraisers at a beloved Norwich nightclub?
- Credit: Archant Library
The bands reformed and the dancers returned… the Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk Golden Years concerts brought back the good times for the rock and rollers.
And what better way to support charities and good causes in the city and county. More than £120,000 was raised over twenty great years.
But let’s, for a change, take a look at those who helped to make the gigs such a great success. The people who bought the tickets and jived the years away.
It was our story about Derek Moore looking for members of The Toffs which resulted in Terry Wickham stepping forward to organise a “one-off” reunion concert at The Talk in Norwich 1996.
Even the bands had to pay for their tickets at the sell-out gig which led to annual two-day rock festivals at the UEA, where the legendary Nick Rayns looked after us so well.
It was a big night for these bands. They hadn’t played for decades but once back on stage… wow. They were good. The music. The memories.
The skiffle boys had turned into the grandfathers of rock. So many groups from across Norfolk and Suffolk got back together again.
Most Read
- 1 Abandoned office block to be converted into £42m student flats
- 2 Concerns over new gangs at park where shooting took place
- 3 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 4 Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores
- 5 CCTV image released following theft of Hugo Boss coats from John Lewis
- 6 Man broke furniture and abused staff after being told to leave pub
- 7 Ambulance firm which transport grandmother as she died is struck off
- 8 'Artisan-style' cafe set to open in city after £200,000 investment
- 9 New £1m veterinary surgery to open in city suburb
- 10 Conversations 'ongoing' to find new landlord for empty city pub
Although there was no room for dancing at the first concert, once we moved to the much-larger UEA, they took to the floor and helped to make the concerts so special.
And Radio Norfolk presenters such as David Clayton, Andy Archer and the late, great Roy Waller, all helped to make the Golden Years so special.
Terry, who died in January 2019, said: “That is what the what the Golden Years is all about – making people happy and helping others.”
It certainly did that.
Mike Lorenz, of The OffBeats and other groups, said: “Terry’s vision for the Golden Years not only gave many years of enjoyment to lovers of rock ‘n’ roll but also revived some great bands who relished the opportunity to reform and entertain once again.
“Not forgetting the large sum of money which was raised for so many local charities,” he added.