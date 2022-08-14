'I survived Norwich's Baedeker Raids'

Karl and members of his family outside his war-time home in Helena Road, Norwich. - Credit: Karl Clarke

Reading our stories of the Baedeker Raids prompted memories from a retired teacher who has been living in Canada since 1954 after surviving the hell and horror suffered by the people of Norwich 80 years ago.

Karl Clarke, brother Max, dad Alfred and mum Kate, were in an Anderson shelter outside their home in Helena Road as the bombs fell around them causing death and destruction.

Helena Road was one of the many residential streets targeted by the Luftwaffe. “We had a bomb fall 20ft from our shelter which blew the door off its hinges even though it was below ground level,” recalls Karl.

Norwich Blitz bomb damage in 1941. - Credit: Archant Library

“We would hear the whistle of bombs falling overhead, praying that they would fall some distance away. We also had a bomb come through the roof of our house, through the upstairs bedroom, through the back kitchen, ending up unexploded on the floor,” he writes.

“I looked through the glassless windows. I could see our smashed Hornby train set with cars which my brother and I had saved up for, hanging through the hole in the kitchen ceiling. The house was un-liveable.

“That night a man from the Home Guard came round to see if we were OK. There had been a child’s body lying in the gutter just up the street. Apparently the body had been severed from shoulder to waist, the two separate parts still in the gutter.

Looking down on Orford Place from the Castle Mound following the raids. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Blitz looking along Rampant Horse Street from St Stephens. - Credit: Archant Library

This view of Vauxhall Street shows the extensive damage caused on the two nights of the Norwich Blitz. - Credit: Archant

“The two houses directly across from us had a direct hit and were a pile of rubble. All the occupants were killed.

“One could see the bodies blown out of the ground in the cemetery beyond,” says Karl.

“It seems that people pilfered jewellery and any other items of value from the bodies – which seems a horrible thing to do, but given the shortages of food and many other items, the black market would guarantee essential items needed to survive,” he reflects.

“I recall my parents telling me later about the son of a family who lived just up the street from us. As they were going to the bomb shelter, it seems that something had been forgotten so the son went back into the house to get it.

“Then the house received a hit and the son was killed, his body hanging over some rafters. A fireman leaned a ladder against the window, lit a cigarette, took two garbage bags up the ladder with him, covered the top of the body with one, the bottom of the body with the other, then brought the body down the ladder over his shoulder."

The Clarke family were moved to a farmhouse on Fritton Common about 12 miles away and then to a farm-labourer’s cottage in Morningthorpe. A house with no electricity or running water.

“Each morning, before school, and again in the evening, my brother and I took three buckets and a pole, which reached from my shoulder to my brother’s shoulder, and filled the buckets at a pump, a quarter of a mile away. By the time we reached home we were lucky to have two full buckets."

And Karl remembers watching the German planes diving down a searchlight beam, guns firing, hoping to hit the lights so they wouldn’t be seen.

“We next moved to Dove House in Long Stratton. This was the first ‘real’ school I attended. Lunch was supplied but we had to walk half a mile to the canteen.

“I saw many US and RAF Planes heading for Europe laden with bombs. I watched many planes returning from a mission, badly damaged. Sometimes they made it to the airfield, sometimes not. Frequently, items would be thrown overboard in an attempt to reduce weight and gain distance."

Karl’s father, who worked in the tailoring department at the Co-op in Norwich for 27 years, served in the reserves with Long Stratton Fire Brigade.

Hellesdon Secondary Modern School football team, 1952. Karl is on the back row, second right. - Credit: Karl Clarke

“On one occasion, going to a crash, the junior member was told to get out and open the gate to let the fire engine onto the field in order to get to the crash site.

“On opening the gate, the junior saw a boot which he kicked aside, only to see that there was a foot in the boot,” says Karl.

The family later moved to Costessey and Karl recalls: “I remember standing in the school yard as a plane flew over with a large, black smoke trail. We knew it was going to crash.

Moments later, there was a huge plume of smoke above the houses in the foreground. The pilot stayed in his plane to miss a farmhouse, which he did by clipping the chimney, then crashing beyond the farm. He died on the spot.

In 1954 the family made the pages of the Eastern Evening News, when they upped sticks and left for a new life in Canada.

What happened to Karl?

Well, this former pupil at Hellesdon Secondary Modern School, went to university and then became a science teacher at Peterborough, Niagara Falls and Pickering, in Ontario.

Following retirement he was a leading member of the first Probus Club in Canada and was then a guide for 15 bus tours covering all of North East America and as far south as Memphis and New Orleans.

He and his wife Sandra have been married for more than 50 years and have travelled the world.

Karl and his wife Sandra with their children and grandchildren in Canada. - Credit: Karl Clarke

“Now we garner much enjoyment with our kids and grandkids,” he says.

Karl is in touch with some of his chums from Norwich (thanks to EDP24) and not long ago his eldest daughter wanted to see Norfolk for herself so the family made an emotional return home and took a look at Helena Road of the 21st century.