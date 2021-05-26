News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Daredevil duo: Pioneer performers in the early days of Norwich speedway

Author Picture Icon

Derek James

Published: 5:30 AM May 26, 2021   
Tricky Newman holds on to the back of his motorbike.

What a show! Thousands turned out to see stunt rider Tricky Newman and his Lady Partner at The Firs in Norwich 90 years ago. - Credit: Sue Edwards

It was 90 years ago when thousands of people turned out to watch as the king of the stuntmen Tricky Newman and his “Lady Partner” came calling to amaze and entertain us.

This was at the start of speedway in Norwich when The Stars would become one of the best supported and fastest teams in the land. A sport that was a way of life for generations of fans.

Tricky Newman does a headstand on his motorbike, while his partner drives.

What a show! Thousands turned out to see stunt rider Tricky Newman and his Lady Partner at The Firs in Norwich 90 years ago. - Credit: Sue Edwards

The Norwich Stars are no more but it is good to see the Stars shining again over King’s Lynn and we wish them well for the forthcoming season.

These great pictures of Tricky and his Lady Partner (we don’t know her name) belong to Sue Edwards. It was her grandfather, Don Hannent, who was one of the first men to introduce speedway to Norfolk.

The first meetings organised by Don on behalf of the Eastern Speedway Motor Club were held in the summer of 1930.

Tricky Newman perches on the front wheel of his motorbike.

What a show! Thousands turned out to see stunt rider Tricky Newman and his Lady Partner at The Firs in Norwich 90 years ago. - Credit: Sue Edwards

You may also want to watch:

Remember that in those days there was no health and safety. These riders rode like the wind, often puffing on a cigarette at the same time.

The meetings attracted crowds of around 5,000 at the beginning and Don knew how to put on a show to entertain and thrill the spectators.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
  2. 2 Rough sleeping areas sealed off as Debenhams entrances boarded up
  3. 3 Next stage of £940,000 Norwich roadworks revealed
  1. 4 The Norwich bowling alley that has become one of city's top food spots
  2. 5 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich with slap-up meal
  3. 6 Firefighters called to aid of stranded muntjac deer
  4. 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: Buendia 'expects' to leave this summer
  5. 8 '50 poonds' - Norwich hit by fake £50 notes with spelling error
  6. 9 Site earmarked for apartments for sale for £1.5m near Norwich train station
  7. 10 'I was a zombie' - how wonder drug has transformed lives

Between races there would be novelty acts and one of the most popular was the show put on by Tricky Newman and his Lady Partner.

Tricky Johnson stands on the seat of his motorbike as it travel along the speedway track.

What a show! Thousands turned out to see stunt rider Tricky Newman and his Lady Partner at The Firs in Norwich 90 years ago. - Credit: Sue Edwards

These pictures were taken in June of 1931 when we described how his stunts were all done at a “hefty lick.”

This, it was reported, was a breath-taking exhibition of their daredevil motor skills and acrobatics carried out to much applause.

“Imagine yourself, sitting on a pillion of a motorcycle and being transformed gradually to the front mudguard facing the driver – that was the experience that Tricky’s Lady Partner had.”

Tricky Newman sits backwards on the front wheel of his motorbike.

What a show! Thousands turned out to see stunt rider Tricky Newman and his Lady Partner at The Firs in Norwich 90 years ago. - Credit: Sue Edwards

The applause was described as “thunderous” as they sped around the course, performing some crazy stunts… no safety helmets for them. Not even when Tricky stood on his head behind his co-star.

Speedway first started in Norwich during the summer of 1930 but it was the following year when it really took off when crowds of between 5,000 and 6,000 turning up to watch the action and in July seating for just 500 had been provided.

This was the beginning of our love affair with speedway.

Tricky Johnson stands on the seat of his motorbike as it travels along the speedway track.

What a show! Thousands turned out to see stunt rider Tricky Newman and his Lady Partner at The Firs in Norwich 90 years ago. - Credit: Sue Edwards


Nostalgia
Heritage
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

YouTube star JaackMaate – real name Jack Dean – hid golden tickets for cash prizes in each English city, including Norwich.

YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A McDonalds branch in Norwich has reopened on Monday, after it was forced to temporarily close.

Norfolk Live | Video

Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus