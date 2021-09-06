News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Do you remember when the Stone Roses visited Norwich?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:12 PM September 6, 2021   
The Stone Roses @ UEA, 12th December 1995. Photo: Archant Library

They were one of the best-known bands of the late-80s and early-90s, but were you there when the Stone Roses played in Norwich?

Ian Brown, John Squire, Mani and Reni arrived in the fine city at the UEA on December 12, 1995, while touring their aptly named second album 'The Second Coming'.

The Stone Roses @ UEA, 12th December 1995. Photo: Archant Library

The band played many of their most famous tracks including 'I Wanna Be Adored', 'I Am The Resurrection' and 'Love Spreads', as well as deeper cuts such as 'Breaking Into Heaven' and 'Your Star Will Shine'.

The Stone Roses @ UEA, 12th December 1995. Photo: Archant Library

The Stone Roses @ UEA, 12th December 1995. Photo: Archant Library

The full set list from the evening was: 

I Wanna Be Adored
She Bangs the Drums
Waterfall
Ten Storey Love Song
Daybreak
Breaking Into Heaven
Your Star Will Shine
Tightrope
Love Spreads
Made of Stone
I Am the Resurrection

