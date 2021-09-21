Gallery
St Stephens Street through the years
St Stephens Street in Norwich is one of the city centre's busiest streets with its numerous bus stops and shops.
These pictures show how the street has evolved over the years, while retaining its bustling atmosphere and status as one of Norwich's most used roads.
Electric trams opened for use in Norwich on Monday, July 30, 1900, running along colour-coded lines similar to those of the London Underground.
The final tram travelled down Norwich streets on the night of Tuesday, December 10, 1935, amid scenes of cheering crowds singing 'Auld Lang Syne' and church bells ringing out.
The Sainsbury's store in St Stephens Street was moved to Queens Road, where a Sainsbury's still stands. The site was moved into by Woolworths and is now occupied by Marks and Spencer.
Muhammad Ali visited Norwich on a promotional campaign for Ovaltine in October 1971. At supermarket TW Downs in St Stephens Street the boxer signed endless autographs and declared that Norwich citizens were among the most civilised he had met.
The boxing legend said: "Most places have mobbed us, pushed the policemen over and become uncontrollable. Here I haven't been shoved around. That shows you how civilised the people are."
The Coachmaker's Arms has been open in its St Stephens Street home since the 17th century. The former coaching inn sits on the site of an old asylum and is believed to be haunted.
The sculptured plaque on the right side of the building is a reproduction of the scene at the old St. Stephen's Gates, which was demolished in 1793.
The Jonathan Trumball shop has been a staple of St Stephens Street since it opened in 1971, and still stands in the same spot today. It is now one of three of the company's shops in Norwich.
On November 7, 2014, St Stephens Street was closed to general traffic. The changes were part of a £1.7 million Transport for Norwich scheme that also saw Rampant Horse Street close to cars.
The major shake-up of Norwich traffic saw the introduction of bus gates on busy road. Buses, bicycles and taxis are now the only vehicles allowed down the road.