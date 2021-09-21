St Stephens Street through the years

Gallery

Published: 4:03 PM September 21, 2021

An aerial view looking up St Stephen's Street in July, 1965. This picture was taken before the alterations to the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. - Credit: Archant

St Stephens Street in Norwich is one of the city centre's busiest streets with its numerous bus stops and shops.

These pictures show how the street has evolved over the years, while retaining its bustling atmosphere and status as one of Norwich's most used roads.

Yallops & Sons green grocers and fruiterers on St Stephen's in December, in the 1930s. - Credit: Archant Library

A tram travelling along St Stephens Street, in the 1930s. - Credit: Archant

Electric trams opened for use in Norwich on Monday, July 30, 1900, running along colour-coded lines similar to those of the London Underground.

The final tram travelled down Norwich streets on the night of Tuesday, December 10, 1935, amid scenes of cheering crowds singing 'Auld Lang Syne' and church bells ringing out.

The junction between St Stephen's Street and Surrey Street junction in February, 1958. - Credit: Archant

Timpsons former shoe shop in the early 1960s which had been reallocated to Orford Place at the junction of St Stephen's Street and Westlegate. - Credit: Archant

The Sainsbury's Store in St. Stephens Street, November, 1968. - Credit: Archant

The Sainsbury's store in St Stephens Street was moved to Queens Road, where a Sainsbury's still stands. The site was moved into by Woolworths and is now occupied by Marks and Spencer.

Muhammad Ali visits Norwich as part of a promotional campaign for Ovaltine, in 1971. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Muhammad Ali visited Norwich on a promotional campaign for Ovaltine in October 1971. At supermarket TW Downs in St Stephens Street the boxer signed endless autographs and declared that Norwich citizens were among the most civilised he had met.

The boxing legend said: "Most places have mobbed us, pushed the policemen over and become uncontrollable. Here I haven't been shoved around. That shows you how civilised the people are."

Christmas lights along St Stephens Street in November, 1974. The British Homes Stores can be seen in the background of the image, which closed on August 28, 2016. - Credit: Archant

The Coachmaker's Arms, a pub on St Stephen's street, on February 25, 1976. - Credit: Archant

The Coachmaker's Arms has been open in its St Stephens Street home since the 17th century. The former coaching inn sits on the site of an old asylum and is believed to be haunted.

The sculptured plaque on the right side of the building is a reproduction of the scene at the old St. Stephen's Gates, which was demolished in 1793.

St Stephens Street on July 12, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Jonathan Trumbull in St. Stephen's Street in March, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

The Jonathan Trumball shop has been a staple of St Stephens Street since it opened in 1971, and still stands in the same spot today. It is now one of three of the company's shops in Norwich.

Poundtime in St. Stephens Street in January, 1994, now known as Poundland. - Credit: Archant Library

Traffic travelling down St Stephen's Street on the 28th January 1997. - Credit: EN Library

Buses on St Stephen's Street, Norwich in 2007. Photo: Antony Kelly - Credit: Evening News © 2007

On November 7, 2014, St Stephens Street was closed to general traffic. The changes were part of a £1.7 million Transport for Norwich scheme that also saw Rampant Horse Street close to cars.

The major shake-up of Norwich traffic saw the introduction of bus gates on busy road. Buses, bicycles and taxis are now the only vehicles allowed down the road.

A car driving down St Stephens Street despite the new traffic restrictions, in late November, 2014. - Credit: Archant

Another car stopped on the newly introduced redbus gates, in late November, 2014. - Credit: Archant



