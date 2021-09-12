Published: 3:55 PM September 12, 2021

St Benedict's Street is one of the best destinations in the city for pubs, bars, restaurants and independent shops.

There is a thriving community of businesses catering for all walks of life, from an award-winning vegan store to a 'boutique of love.'

And of course, one of the best music venues in the country, Norwich Arts Centre, has been established here since the 1980s.

While shop fronts have changed, its clear St Benedict's has long been one of the liveliest streets in the city. These fascinating pictures show how St Benedict's has evolved over the years.

A post-war photograph of Grapes Hill looking towards the entrance of St Benedict's - Credit: Archant

Further down the road, where modern day cafes like Slice & Dice now reside - Credit: Archant

The Plough pub used to be owned by Youngs but now it is run by Norfolk brewery Grain. It is interesting to see how much of the pub's front has remained the same, although of course the signs have changed. For those who don't know, the Plough has a great garden to enjoy a pint or two nowadays.

Painters are at work on the exterior of The Plough owned by Youngs and Crawshay, next door to Walter Mace's shops in St Benedict's. Further down the street scaffolding has been erected, most of the painters seem to be reliant on an extending wooden ladder to reach the top of the building. Dated 22nd September 1960 - Credit: Archant

Westwick street, looking towards St Benedict's, 1962 - Credit: Archant

St Benedict's Street in 1979 - Credit: Archant

Taken in July 1985, on what looks like a warm summer's day - Credit: Archant

Taken in 1982, the carpet store is today occupied by Cash Converter - Credit: Archant

Do you remember any of these businesses in the 1980s? The cane furniture store may have closed now but with the returning popularity of rattan chairs and tables, it may be time to revive.

St Benedict's street in 1985 - Credit: Archant

City Wines off licence in 1988 - Credit: Archant

City Wines occupied this spot in 1988. Recently, a new fine wine and spirits store has opened on St Benedict's. The owners may have changed but it wouldn't be surprising if they sold wines and spirits from the same producers.

The City Wines store in 1990 - Credit: Archant

St. Benedict's Street Dated -- 30 October 1987

Now in 2021, St Benedict's continues to prove a fantastic street to explore, with an abundance of great businesses to enjoy. What is your favourite place to visit today? Soundclash is certainly a popular choice, judging by this picture on Record Store Day.

Queues at Soundclash in St Benedict's for the international Record Store Day. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

St Benedict's Street in Norwich is full of colourful buildings. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The Tipsy Vegan on St Benedict's Street has been named as one of the best vegan spots in the UK. - Credit: D Faulkner

The Bicycle Shop in St Benedict's Street, Norwich.Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Sometimes a different perspective can reveal things that are usually missed - Credit: Archant



