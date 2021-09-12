St Benedict's Street through the years
- Credit: Archant
St Benedict's Street is one of the best destinations in the city for pubs, bars, restaurants and independent shops.
There is a thriving community of businesses catering for all walks of life, from an award-winning vegan store to a 'boutique of love.'
And of course, one of the best music venues in the country, Norwich Arts Centre, has been established here since the 1980s.
While shop fronts have changed, its clear St Benedict's has long been one of the liveliest streets in the city. These fascinating pictures show how St Benedict's has evolved over the years.
The Plough pub used to be owned by Youngs but now it is run by Norfolk brewery Grain. It is interesting to see how much of the pub's front has remained the same, although of course the signs have changed. For those who don't know, the Plough has a great garden to enjoy a pint or two nowadays.
You may also want to watch:
Do you remember any of these businesses in the 1980s? The cane furniture store may have closed now but with the returning popularity of rattan chairs and tables, it may be time to revive.
City Wines occupied this spot in 1988. Recently, a new fine wine and spirits store has opened on St Benedict's. The owners may have changed but it wouldn't be surprising if they sold wines and spirits from the same producers.
Most Read
- 1 Man slapped with £160 charge for stopping to read car park T&Cs
- 2 Norwich butcher called 'murderer' welcomes protestor's shop ban
- 3 No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash
- 4 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
- 5 Road closed after crash on NDR causes delays
- 6 'It's been a godsend': Public's fears over police station closure
- 7 YOUR REACTION: Are Hethersett Academy rules too strict?
- 8 Investigation ongoing into report of rape at Norwich park
- 9 Norwich barbecue restaurant with cocktails galore is a sizzling success
- 10 Families enjoy what could be final Mile Cross Festival
Now in 2021, St Benedict's continues to prove a fantastic street to explore, with an abundance of great businesses to enjoy. What is your favourite place to visit today? Soundclash is certainly a popular choice, judging by this picture on Record Store Day.