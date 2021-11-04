News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Norwich nostalgia: Can you spot yourself at Solar Skate and Funky Monkeys?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:30 PM November 4, 2021
Skaters at Solar Skate in 2001.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 2001. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

It was one of the most popular teen hobbies of the 1990s and 2000s as kids in Norwich wheeled themselves around the floor of Solar Skate and, as it was later known, Funky Monkeys.

Community content curator, Siofra Connor, has searched through the Norwich Evening News archives to roll back the years with these classic pictures of Norwich's skating mecca.

Can you spot yourself?

It was the place where many met their first partners and had their first dances, with bright lights and luminous backgrounds providing the backdrop for skating fun.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 2000.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 2000. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Skaters at Solar Skate in 2000.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 2000. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

A limbo competition at Solar Skate in 2000.

A limbo competition at Solar Skate in 2000. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

More accomplished skaters could take on activities such as limbo, while amateurs held on to the side as they tried to stay on their feet.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 1997

Skaters at Solar Skate in 1997 - Credit: Archant

The skating rink was the perfect place to show off the hairstyles and fashion of the day.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 1997

Skaters at Solar Skate in 1997 - Credit: Archant

Skaters at Solar Skate in 1997.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Skaters form a train at Solar Skate.

Skaters form a train at Solar Skate. - Credit: Archant Library

TAKING PART IN THE LIMBO COMPETITION AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE.

TAKING PART IN THE LIMBO COMPETITION AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE - NOW NAMED FUNKYS. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

TANYA HIPGRAVE TYING UP HER BOOTS AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE.

TANYA HIPGRAVE TYING UP HER BOOTS AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE - NOW NAMED FUNKYS. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

RHIA JOLLY PRACTICING HER SKATING IN THE MINI RINK AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE.

RHIA JOLLY PRACTICING HER SKATING IN THE MINI RINK AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE - NOW NAMED FUNKYS. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Ryan McCann playing a video game at Solar Skate's family evening.

Ryan McCann playing a video game at Solar Skate's family evening. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers


Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich restaurants forced to close for 'technical difficulties'
  2. 2 'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer
  3. 3 New cafe selling pastries and sourdough pizza opens in NR3
  1. 4 Police hunting wanted Norwich man
  2. 5 Human remains found in search for Diane
  3. 6 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
  4. 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  5. 8 Photos show scale of search for woman's body at remote farmhouse
  6. 9 TV presenters enjoy brunch at The Ivy in Norwich
  7. 10 Man assaulted and followed in Sainsbury's car park in road rage incident
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left outside of Only Foods and Sauces for boss Mahmut 'Mo' Yenigun, inset.

Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Gerry Batty with pupils at Hellesdon High School in 2013. Mr Batty is stepping down as chief executi

Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award

Sean Galea-Pace

person