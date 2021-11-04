Gallery
Norwich nostalgia: Can you spot yourself at Solar Skate and Funky Monkeys?
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
It was one of the most popular teen hobbies of the 1990s and 2000s as kids in Norwich wheeled themselves around the floor of Solar Skate and, as it was later known, Funky Monkeys.
Community content curator, Siofra Connor, has searched through the Norwich Evening News archives to roll back the years with these classic pictures of Norwich's skating mecca.
Can you spot yourself?
It was the place where many met their first partners and had their first dances, with bright lights and luminous backgrounds providing the backdrop for skating fun.
More accomplished skaters could take on activities such as limbo, while amateurs held on to the side as they tried to stay on their feet.
The skating rink was the perfect place to show off the hairstyles and fashion of the day.
