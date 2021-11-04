Norwich nostalgia: Can you spot yourself at Solar Skate and Funky Monkeys?

Gallery

It was one of the most popular teen hobbies of the 1990s and 2000s as kids in Norwich wheeled themselves around the floor of Solar Skate and, as it was later known, Funky Monkeys.

Community content curator, Siofra Connor, has searched through the Norwich Evening News archives to roll back the years with these classic pictures of Norwich's skating mecca.

Can you spot yourself?

It was the place where many met their first partners and had their first dances, with bright lights and luminous backgrounds providing the backdrop for skating fun.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 2000. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

A limbo competition at Solar Skate in 2000. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

More accomplished skaters could take on activities such as limbo, while amateurs held on to the side as they tried to stay on their feet.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 1997 - Credit: Archant

The skating rink was the perfect place to show off the hairstyles and fashion of the day.

Skaters at Solar Skate in 1997 - Credit: Archant

Skaters at Solar Skate in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Skaters form a train at Solar Skate. - Credit: Archant Library

TAKING PART IN THE LIMBO COMPETITION AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE - NOW NAMED FUNKYS. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

TANYA HIPGRAVE TYING UP HER BOOTS AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE - NOW NAMED FUNKYS. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

RHIA JOLLY PRACTICING HER SKATING IN THE MINI RINK AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE - NOW NAMED FUNKYS. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Ryan McCann playing a video game at Solar Skate's family evening. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers



