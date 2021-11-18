6 restaurants our readers would like to see reopen in Norwich

Pizza One Pancakes Too in Tombland - Credit: EDP 2002

From a family-run Spanish favourite to a Mexican-themed eatery, we take a look back at some of Norwich's loved and lost restaurants.

We asked our readers on a Facebook page which businesses they would like to see reopen in the city.

Here are six of the suggestions.

1. By Appointment

By Appointment in St George's Street. - Credit: Archant

This restaurant and hotel in a 15th-century building was open for 25 years and served Hollywood actors, footballers and television stars.

The St George's Street business won national awards for its "utterly enjoyable mild eccentricity" and closed in 2012.

2. Boswells

Boswells Restaurant in Tombland - Credit: Archant Library

This restaurant was run alongside Hy's Nightclub and Pizza One, Pancakes Too for 30 years by Hy Kurzner, a leading Norwich businessman and former journalist.

The building in Tombland where Boswells was is now occupied by The Giggling Squid.

3. Pizza One, Pancakes Too

Pizza One Pancakes Too in Tombland - Credit: EDP 2002

The most missed restaurant in Norwich according to Evening News readers is Pizza One, Pancakes Too.

This former Tombland eatery enjoyed its glory days in the 1990s, but is still fondly thought of by many city dwellers who can remember eating there.

The building is now home to Zizzi.

4. Pedro's

Pedro's Mexican restaurant in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Closing in 2019, this Mexican-themed restaurant was open for almost 30 years.

The director blamed its closure on "increasing competition" and said that it "just had not been busy enough to stay open'.

The Chapelfield Gardens building is now home Harry's which serves burgers and cocktails.

5. Don Pepe

Don Pepe Restaurant, St Benedicts Street, NorwichPhoto:Antony KellyCopy:Frances EvansFor:EN NewsEN pics Â© 2005(01603) 772435 - Credit: Evening News Â© 2005

When Don Pepe closed in 2019, after 32 years of trading in St Benedicts Street, it was a blow to fans of Spanish cuisine in that location.

The restaurant was then bought and reopened as a redecorated Spanish restaurant called Don Txoko.

6. The Floating Restaurant

The floating restaurant in Norwich, pictured in 2001. Photo: Natahsa Lyster - Credit: EDP © 2001

This boat was once a Thai restaurant, which closed in 2017, and then became the Vagabond Cafe.

It was removed from the city by The Broads Authority and Network Rail in 2020 after over 30 years in the mooring.

