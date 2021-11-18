6 restaurants our readers would like to see reopen in Norwich
- Credit: EDP 2002
From a family-run Spanish favourite to a Mexican-themed eatery, we take a look back at some of Norwich's loved and lost restaurants.
We asked our readers on a Facebook page which businesses they would like to see reopen in the city.
Here are six of the suggestions.
1. By Appointment
This restaurant and hotel in a 15th-century building was open for 25 years and served Hollywood actors, footballers and television stars.
The St George's Street business won national awards for its "utterly enjoyable mild eccentricity" and closed in 2012.
2. Boswells
Most Read
- 1 Man found dead at a home in Mile Cross
- 2 £130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off
- 3 Bizarre beans craze continues with cans slapped onto car windows
- 4 Children left terrified after yobs target motorists and block roads
- 5 Asian street food company takes on its own restaurant in Norwich
- 6 Norwich granny to undergo major heart surgery on BBC2 tomorrow
- 7 Drug dealer who controlled 'Audi' County Line in Norwich jailed
- 8 Family heartbroken after beloved cat was left to die alone
- 9 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 10 Kids 'roaming the city' before school as bus service reduction causes havoc
This restaurant was run alongside Hy's Nightclub and Pizza One, Pancakes Too for 30 years by Hy Kurzner, a leading Norwich businessman and former journalist.
The building in Tombland where Boswells was is now occupied by The Giggling Squid.
3. Pizza One, Pancakes Too
The most missed restaurant in Norwich according to Evening News readers is Pizza One, Pancakes Too.
This former Tombland eatery enjoyed its glory days in the 1990s, but is still fondly thought of by many city dwellers who can remember eating there.
The building is now home to Zizzi.
4. Pedro's
Closing in 2019, this Mexican-themed restaurant was open for almost 30 years.
The director blamed its closure on "increasing competition" and said that it "just had not been busy enough to stay open'.
The Chapelfield Gardens building is now home Harry's which serves burgers and cocktails.
5. Don Pepe
When Don Pepe closed in 2019, after 32 years of trading in St Benedicts Street, it was a blow to fans of Spanish cuisine in that location.
The restaurant was then bought and reopened as a redecorated Spanish restaurant called Don Txoko.
6. The Floating Restaurant
This boat was once a Thai restaurant, which closed in 2017, and then became the Vagabond Cafe.
It was removed from the city by The Broads Authority and Network Rail in 2020 after over 30 years in the mooring.
Which Norwich restaurant do you miss most? Let us know in the comments.
Join our Norwich Remembers group on Facebook.